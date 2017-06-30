Indigenous chiefs will go protest pipelines in U.S.

A large delegation of chiefs from indigenous communities across Canada will travel to the U.S. to protest oil pipelines on American Independence Day, July 4th. There are over 120 First Nations from Canada and Tribes in the U.S. which have signed the Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion opposing the extraction of bitumen from oilsands in western Canada and its shipment to the U.S.

Specifically, the chiefs in Canada oppose the planned TransCanada Keystone XL pipeline and three others by Kinder Morgan, Enbridge and TransCanada.

Indigenous people are protesting the building of pipelines that carry petroleum products through Canada and into the United States. © Sue Ogrocki

Chiefs to ‘mark their own independence’

A news release announces the chiefs will be supporting the efforts of their U.S. counterparts at a ceremony at Black Hills, South Dakota to “reclaim Independence Day as a day to mark their own independence as sovereign nations.”

They compare it to a protest setting up in Ottawa for July 1st celebrations marking Canada’s confederation.