Link hosts: Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Levon Sevunts

Photo Credit: RCI

The LINK Online Sun. Jul.02, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 2 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Your hosts  Lynn, Levon, Marc

A humpback whale’s tail comes out of the water during a ride on the Les Ecumeurs boat on the St. Lawrence river at Les Escoumins, Quebec, August 13, 2009.
A humpback whale's tail comes out of the water during a ride on the Les Ecumeurs boat on the St. Lawrence river at Les Escoumins, Quebec, August 13, 2009.

The federal government is working to create marine protected areas (MPA) around the coasts of Canada

Several scientists and conservation groups however are critical of the plans for the latest zone known as the Laurention Channel, and potentially other MPA’s yet to be created.

They say the government is planning to sill allow commercial activity in most of the proposed area such as oil and gas exploration and exploitation which could be very disruptive to marine species.

Levon spoke with David Miller, president and CEO of the World Wildlife Fund Canada, who says they are extremely concerned about the proposed plans.

New restrictions on those travelling to the U.S. from six Muslim countries took effect on the evening of June 29, 2017. © James Lawler Duggan/Reuters

The rules for people travelling to the U.S. have changed once again due to American legal rulings, at least for the time being.

This is creating no small amount of confusion for many travellers from Canada, especially those originally from certain countries, and even more so for those with dual citizenships from so-called Muslim countries.

As they did in February, Canadian lawyers and law students are volunteering to be available at several major Canadian airports to help clarify the laws and legal situation for Canadians in those situations and who are planning o travel to the U.S.

Lynn spoke with Corey Shefman, Toronto co-ordinatior for the Canadian Cross-Border Legal Coalition (CCBLC)

Unlike some other pesticides which remain on the surface of a plant, neonicotinoids are absorbed by the plant and are present in the pollen and nectar. Neonics are a neurotoxin acting on the brains and nervous system of insects.
Unlike some other pesticides which remain on the surface of a plant, neonicotinoids are absorbed by the plant and are present in the pollen and nectar. Neonics are a neurotoxin acting on the brains and nervous system of insects.

A new study hopes to put paid to criticisms of previous studies regarding the effects of a class of insecticides on bees.

Many studies have shown links between the use of “neonic” treated crops and a decline, sometimes drastic, in beehive health.

The new study was careful to study “real world” conditions to gather data on neonic uptake by the bees and hives, and study effects to eliminated criticism

The results were consistent with earlier criticised studies, but also discovered some interesting related facts.about neonics spreading in the environment and another chemical, a commonly used fungicide, which creates a magnifying effect of toxicity for the bees.

Marc spoke to co-author, professor Amro Zayed of  York University in Toronto.

Images of the week

Posted in Animals, Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International

