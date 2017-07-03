Wildfire forces campers out of western site

A wildfire is burning out of control in western Canada’s Fraser Valley and has forced campers to evacuate. Today is the final day of a long holiday weekend when many Canadians like to get out and enjoy some of the country’s spectacular scenery.

Campers had to pack up and leave on orders of the BC Wildfire Service. © CBC

Warm, dry conditions feed more fires

Several fires are burning in the western province of British Columbia due to warm dry conditions. The one in Harrison Lake East was said to be caused by human-activity and has, at last report, consumed 60 hectares.

The fire is in steep terrain and people’s vehicles were parked on the single-lane road making it impossible for flat-bed trucks to bring in heavy equipment to fight it.