After-tax inequality in Calgary has risen four times more than the national average since 1982, says a new report.

After-tax inequality in Calgary has risen four times more than the national average since 1982, says a new report.
Photo Credit: Ed Middleton/CBC

Canadian income inequality is a city phenomenon

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 4 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Increasing income inequality is a concern around the world, but a new report suggests that in Canada, rising inequality is mostly an urban phenomenon affecting people in the largest cities. It is not something felt evenly across the country, according to the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Canada has one of the highest rates of urbanization among industrialized countries. More than four in five Canadians live in cities.

More than four of every five Canadians live in cities.
More than four of every five Canadians live in cities. © CBC

Four largest cities hit hardest

The biggest increases in inequality have occurred in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary, according to the report. For the rest of Canada, after tax inequality actually improves and there is almost no increase in the share of income going to the top one per cent. This information is useful when considering how to help those in need, says Francis Fong chief economist with the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Listen

More accuracy needed, says economist

“I think what’s most important is to make sure we’re talking about the right people when we’re having our conversation about inequality. When we talk about inequality there a certain idea that people have in their heads about who it is they’re trying to help.

“And I think what we need is more accuracy in that conversation. So, who are the ones in Canada feeling the biggest pressures of inequality and how do we help them? What do those people look like?”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Society14 terrorism charges laid against woman accused of threatening Canadian Tire employees with knifeImmigration & Refuge, InternationalCanada urged to suspend refugee agreement with U.S.Arts and Entertainment, History, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyCanada 150: Big crowds, increased security needs, and frustrationInternationalTrudeau talks up free trade deal on visit to IrelandLifestyleToronto to host big halal food festivalEconomy, SocietyCanadian income inequality is a city phenomenonAnimals, SocietyCanada’s national bird…not yetHealth, Lifestyle, SocietyMedical marijuana use and impaired driving lawsSocietyCanada introduces two astronaut candidatesAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShocking right whale deaths: necropsies

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine