Another wildfire, hot weather in British Columbia

Fire crews responded to a second wildfire in the western province of British Columbia today, this time in the community of Kaleden. On Monday, a fire near Harrison Lake forced campers to evacuate as a wildfire burned out of control.

Both fires were believed to be caused by human activity. In Kaleden, one home was destroyed, 18 are under a mandatory evacuation order and people living in 165 more have been told to be ready to leave if it becomes necessary.

The fire in Kaleden broke out amid unseasonably warm temperatures. © Larry Maguire

Unseasonable heat in western Canada

Canada’s weather service has issued a special statement warning of unseasonable heat over most of the southern part of the province. Temperatures could reach the high 30s.

Meanwhile dry hot weather has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to ban open camp fires on the south and central coasts except on the Haida Gwaii archipelago and a small strip of land close to the shore where there is often fog.

The neighbouring province of Alberta had an exceptionally dry June and temperatures this summer are forecast to be six to 11 degrees higher than average in most of Western Canada.

With files from CBC.