Canada supports Ukraine’s ‘faltering’ reforms with nearly $7M in new funding

Canada announced an additional $6.89 in aid to Ukraine to fund “democratic reforms, human rights and peace,” while the United Kingdom noted “worrying signs that reform is faltering” in the former Soviet republic.

The funding announced at the conclusion of the Opportunity Ukraine conference in London, England, on Thursday will focus on support of human rights monitoring, conflict resolution, as well as mine awareness, surveying and clearance, said Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Hosted by the governments of Ukraine and the United Kingdom, the conference brought together foreign ministers from G7, EU and NATO countries, as well as representatives of international financial institutions and civil society.

Conference participants examined Ukraine’s progress in improving human rights and fighting corruption over the past three years and set out priorities to further advance these reforms.

“Since the beginning of the crisis in 2013, Canada has been at the forefront of the international community’s support for Ukraine,” Freeland said in a statement. “Canada applauds reform efforts undertaken by Ukraine and believes that these new projects will help address Ukraine’s immediate national security and peacebuilding needs as its people pursue a secure, stable and prosperous future.”

However, her British counterpart and the co-host of the conference, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, sounded a note of alarm, saying “there are worrying signs that reform is faltering.”

“And we’re seeing some concern about selection of new members of the Supreme Court, a lack of progress in creating special anti-corruption courts,” Johnson said in his speech at the Lancaster House.

“We see some obstacles faced by civil society, groups who are working against corruption, and I think everybody agrees that we need to do more to fulfil the ideals of those who braved the snipers bullets during the revolution of the Maidan,” he added, referring to 100 opposition supporters gunned down during violent confrontations with police that eventually led to the ouster of President Viktor Yanoukovych on Feb. 22, 2014.

“Corruption has got to be rooted out – I think we all agree – across the board,” Johnson said. “The work of the national anti-corruption bureau and other institutions will only be worthwhile if the guilty face justice.”

Canada is unequivocal in its support for the people of Ukraine, said Freeland.

“We continue to call for the protection of their rights, safety and security and respect for the sanctity of Ukraine’s borders,” Freeland said.

The new initiative will be funded through Canada’s $450-million Peace and Stabilization Operations Program, she said.

According to Global Affairs figures, since January 2014, Canada has committed over $700 million in assistance to Ukraine, including $400 million in low-interest loans to help Ukraine stabilize its economy; over $245 million in bilateral development assistance projects aimed at advancing democracy, rule of law and sustainable economic growth; over $74 million to support Ukraine’s stabilization and strengthen its security sector; and over $27 million in humanitarian assistance to help vulnerable people affected by the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.