Atop one of the oldest sections of the brewery. Sopme 231 years of brewing on the same site will soon end when Molson’s moves its operations and sells the land for development in Montreal

Atop one of the oldest sections of the brewery. Sopme 231 years of brewing on the same site will soon end when Molson’s moves its operations and sells the land for development in Montreal
Photo Credit: Thomas1813- wikicommons

Two centuries of brewing history in Montreal: major change

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 6 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Some 231 years ago, a young English immigrant arrived in the growing British colonial town of Montreal.

With boatloads of other immigrants arriving from the British Isles, John Molson, saw a market for beer and set up the Molson’s brewery along the St Lawrence shore just outside the town’s fortifications in 1786.

Molson’s as viewed from the city side with portions of the oldest sections, almost 100 years old and the iconic (idle) smokestack visible in the centre
Molson’s as viewed from the city side with portions of the oldest sections, almost 100 years old, and the iconic (idle) smokestack visible in the centre © Radio-Canada

The Molson brewery, still on the same site, is now the oldest continuously operating brewery in North America.

That however is to end soon.

Molson beer delivery circa 1908. An iconic Montreal and Canadian company, Molson’s merged with an American giant in 2005 to become Molson-Coors. Now one is just as likely to see Coors delivery trucks as Molson’s © Wm Notman and Son-McCord Museum-wiki

This week, the company now known as Molson-Coors, says it will build a new brewery elsewhere and close the current operation.

After a two-year study the company announced it would be less costly to build a new facility elsewhere, than to modernize the current operation. The site of a new location has not been announced.

A Montreal landmark for decades, the Molson brewey viewed from the St Lawrence, an image that will change completely when the site is sold and redeveloped.
A Montreal landmark for decades, the Molson brewey viewed from the St Lawrence, an image that will change completely when the site is sold and redeveloped. © jeangagnon- wikicommons

No mention was made of the fact the land is now considered a prime real estate location and has become extremely valuable.

The company says it will maintain a microbrewery and sales venue at the original site, but the rest of the huge property will be sold to developers.

With files from Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, History, Work & Labour

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, History, Work & LabourTwo centuries of brewing history in Montreal: major changeInternationalCanada concerned by attack on Venezuelan parliamentPoliticsTrudeau meets the Queen in Edinburgh on his way to G20 summitEnvironmentAnother wildfire, hot weather in British ColumbiaArts and Entertainment, History, Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, SocietyA' Ceangal nan Gàidheal: Àrd-Choinneamh Eadarnàiseanta nan Gàidheal*EnvironmentWorld maritime body to discuss Canadian proposal on heavy fuel oil in the ArcticLifestyleWoman rescued from ravine in Vancouver suburbImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyFrom accusation of terrorism, to multi-million dollar settlementHistory, International, Military, PoliticsLatest North Korean missile test grabs world attentionIndigenousLabrador Innu slam Ottawa’s foot dragging on funding for foster care program

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine