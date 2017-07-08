ARTS: You might be Canadian IF…

What does a very successful and highly respected editorial cartoonist do when his newspaper shuts down?
Well Michael de Adder, although still creating political cartoons for publications across North America, does cartoon books.
He did “You Might be from Newfoundland and Labrador if… “ and “You might be from Nova Scotia if-“ and another one, “You might be from New Brunswick if…”
Each one with over 100 cartoons featuring unique things and quirky habits particular to residents in those provinces.
His latest is You Might be from Canada IF…and he expands his horizons to Canadian habits and facts from across the country, and captures those strange and funny quirks wonderfully.
While most Canadians will easily recognize the situations and unusual things about themselves, it might also give foreigners a bit of insight in the Canadian “psyche”.
From the hilarious, to the strange, to the unique, to the thought-provoking it is a truly fascinating look at what makes Canadians, well, Canadian.
Leave a Reply