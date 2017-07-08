Micheal De Adder, editorial cartoonist captures Canadians and Canada in all its strange and unique quirks, in a most hilarious way.
Photo Credit: MacIntyre Purcell Publishing

ARTS: You might be Canadian IF…

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 8 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

What does a very successful and highly respected editorial cartoonist do when his newspaper shuts down?

Well Michael de Adder, although still creating political cartoons for publications across North America, does cartoon books.

Absolutely wonderful ones.

One of Michael de Adder’s now several books on what makes maritime Canadians unique. It’s been followed by his latest on Canada as a whole.
Listen

Political cartoonist Michael de Adder’s work has appeared in newspapers across north America
Political cartoonist Michael de Adder’s work has appeared in newspapers across north America © CBC

He did “You Might be from Newfoundland and Labrador if… “  and “You might be from Nova Scotia if-“  and another one, “You might be from New Brunswick if…”

Micheal de Adder, self portrait
Each one with over 100 cartoons featuring unique things and quirky habits particular to residents in those provinces.

His latest is You Might be from Canada IF…and he expands his horizons to Canadian habits and facts from across the country, and captures those strange and funny quirks wonderfully.

You might be from Canada if.... (plugging in the electric engine block heater)
While most Canadians will easily recognize the situations and unusual things about themselves, it might also give foreigners a bit of insight in the Canadian “psyche”.

You might be from Canada if....
From the hilarious, to the strange, to the unique, to the thought-provoking it is a truly fascinating look at what makes Canadians, well, Canadian.

additional information

Posted in Arts and Entertainment

