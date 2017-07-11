Air Canada near-miss investigated

In a close call, an air traffic controller at San Francisco airport ordered an Air Canada jet to abort a landing that would have occurred on a taxiway with four other planes on it. The taxiway is less than 70 meters from the runway which is the closest allowable proximity for commercial jets.

As the plane approached, the Air Canada pilot asked if there were lights on the runway and the controller said no. The controller then asked the pilot to go-around and approach again.

As jets approach to land at large airports they are guided to runways by electronic systems.

‘Where’s this guy going?’

In a recording of communications between pilots and the tower, a United Airlines pilot said “United One, Air Canada just flew directly over us.” Another speaker said “Where’s this guy going? He’s on the taxiway.”

The Air Canada plane landed on the correct runway on its second approach without incident.

John Cox, an air safety investigator told CBC News there are electronic devices to help pilots line up with the runways for landing. Investigators from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Air Canada will look at why the pilots made a mistaken approach anyway.