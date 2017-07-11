Khadr decision continues to cause division

Canadian citizen Omar Khadr, continues to be a centre of controversy.

A new poll says a clear majority of Canadians are against a government decision to pay him 10.5 million as compensation for the violation of his rights.

Aged 15, he was wounded and captured by American forces in Afghanistan after a firefight. Imprisoned at Guantanamo, he was convicted by a US military court of war crimes, After 10 years there he was sent to a Canadian prison and eventually released.

The Supreme Court of Canada in two decisions said the Canadian government had violated his rights, and his lawyer had launched a 20 million dollar lawsuit against the government for wrongful imprisonment.

However, the government made the payment as settlement to avoid, as it says, what already had cost the government five million dollars and what would have been a continuing costly court case with no chance of winning.

Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould stands with Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale. The two senior cabinet ministers announced an apology and settlement with Omar Khadr on July 7, 2017. © Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press

A recent poll by the Angus Reid agency finds however that most Canadians (71 %) disagree with the Liberal government position, saying the federal government apology was enough and that the government should have fought the legal action brought by Khadr’s lawyer.

Question: Which statement comes closest to your own view © Angus Reid Institute

Also, to another question, 65 per cent disagree with the Trudeau government assertion that it had “no choice” but to make the settlement.

In response to the question as to what they would have done, the most common answer was neither an apology or compensation (43%)

Omar Khadr says his reputation has held back his pursuit of work and education. The settlement of his lawsuit against the government ’is going to help me move forward,’ he says. Most Canadians disagree with the Trudeau government settlement and apology © CBC

Another question asked to think about Khadr’s overall story of the past 15 years, and whatever they may have read or seen, was he treated fairly or unfairly. In response 42 per cent said they weren’t sure, 34 per cent said he was treated fairly, and 24 per cent said he was treated unfairly.

Question: Regardless of whether you think the federal government should have settled Khadr’s lawsuit or fought it, if you were negotiating, indicate what you would have offered Khard © Angus Reid Institute

American challenge

The widow of the soldier killed by Khadr, and another soldier wounded in that Afghan firefight had been awarded a settlement of $134 million against Khadr by an American court in Utah in 2005. This was based on an admission of guilt by Khadr at a discredited military court, which he has since recanted as being made under duress. Khadr was in a Canadian prison and couldn’t contest the Utah lawsuit at the time.

The Americans have filed a motion asking the Ontario Superior Court to issue a freeze on Khadr’s money pending a judgement in Canada to recognize the American court decision. They have also expressed concern about whether the “assets” may be moved offshore and out of legal reach if not immediately frozen. That motion will be heard Thursday.

