Canadian astronaut Julie Payette of Montreal stands with Governor General David Johnston after she was invested into the Order of Canada as Officer during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Friday September 16 2011. She is expected to replace Johnston as Canada's next governor general.

Photo Credit: PC / FRED CHARTRAND

Former astronaut Julie Payette to be Canada’s next governor general

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 12 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Former astronaut Julie Payette is expected to be the Queen’s new representative in Canada, according to reports by CBC News.

The 53-year-old Montrealer will succeed outgoing Gov. Gen. David Johnston as Canada’s 29th governor general, the CBC has confirmed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to make the announcement Thursday.

A computer engineer with a commercial pilot licence, Payette is also an accomplished athlete, pianist and choral singer and speaks six languages.

Payette flew in two space missions to the International Space Station and served as the Canadian Space Agency‘s chief astronaut between 2000 and 2007.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Julie Payette, STS-127 mission specialist, eats a meal on Space Shuttle Endeavor’s flight deck during flight day 3, on Friday July 17, 2009.
Canadian Space Agency astronaut Julie Payette, STS-127 mission specialist, eats a meal on Space Shuttle Endeavor’s flight deck during flight day 3, on Friday July 17, 2009. © PC/NASA

The governor general is appointed by the Queen on the advice of the prime minister. Trudeau visited Queen Elizabeth during a visit to Scotland last week en route to the G20 summit in Germany.

The governor general’s tenure is “at pleasure,” and a term usually lasts about five years.

Under the 1947 letters patent, signed by King George VI the governor general exercises the duties of the Head of State in Canada and represents Canada during state visits abroad, as well as receiving Royal visitors, heads of state and foreign ambassadors at Rideau Hall and at the Citadelle of Québec.

The governor general is also the commander-in-chief of Canada.

The governor general presents honours and awards to recognize excellence, valour, bravery and exceptional achievements. The governor general is also the head of the Canadian Heraldic Authority.

Governor General David Johnston delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday December 4, 2015.
Governor General David Johnston delivers the speech from the throne in the Senate Chamber on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday December 4, 2015. © PC/Sean Kilpatrick

One of the governor general’s most important responsibilities is to ensure that Canada always has a prime minister and a stable government in place that has the confidence of a functioning Parliament.

Other duties include:

  • Presiding over the swearing-in of the prime minister, the chief justice of Canada and cabinet ministers.
  • Summoning, proroguing and dissolving Parliament.
  • Delivering the Speech from the Throne and giving Royal Assent to acts of Parliament.
  • Signing official documents and meeting regularly with the prime minister.

The governor general position comes with a $290,660 annual salary and an official residence at Rideau Hall.

With files from CBC News

