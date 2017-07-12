Residents of the neighbourhood known as Mosul Jidideh say that scores of residents are believed to have been killed by airstrikes that hit a cluster of homes in the area earlier this month. Amnesty International says Daesh committed war crimes, but government forces also are blamed for indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks which caused casualties among civilians.

Photo Credit: Felipe Dana/Associated Press

The civilian catastrophe in Mosul

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 12 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Iraqi and coalition forces say they have finally recaptured the Daesh (ISIS/ISIL) terrorists stronghold city of Mosul.

It is Iraq’s second largest city and Daesh saw it as the capital of their so-called “caliphate”.

Amnesty International says the battle has created a civilian catastrophe and that both Daesh and the Iraqi and coalition forces have violated international humanitarian law in the battle. They say the actions of the Islamic State constitute war crimes, and that the tactics used by the pro-Iraqi government forces could also amount to war crimes.

Lindsay Gladding is the director of World Vision Canada’s Humanitarian and Emergency Affairs team which is actively helping in restoring the country.

HERE

2010: Canadian Lindsay Gladding shown helping with disaster relief efforts in Pakistan’s Punjab province.
2010: Canadian Lindsay Gladding shown helping with disaster relief efforts in Pakistan’s Punjab province. © (Submitted by Lindsay Gladding

The nine month battle for Mosul has resulted in massive destruction of the city.  Even though the government declared victory earlier this week, a vicious battle took place with Daesh holdouts in Mosul’s “old city” area. Government forces say they are continuing “cleaning” operations. However these can still involve helicopter rocket attacks amongst other methods.

In its report Amnesty says

Civilians have been ruthlessly exploited by the armed group calling itself the Islamic State (IS), which has systematically moved them into zones of conflict, used them as human shields and prevented them from escaping to safety. They have also been subjected to relentless and unlawful attacks by Iraqi government forces and members of the US-led coalition. Residents of west Mosul count themselves lucky if they escape with their lives”.

People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, April 10, 2017.
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul, Iraq, April 10, 2017. © Reuters/Marko Djurica/

While Daesh committed war crimes such as using civilians as human shields, the report also blames government forces which it says:

“carried out a series of unlawful attacks in west Mosul. Pro-government forces relied heavily upon explosive weapons with wide area effects such as IRAMs (Improvised Rocket Assisted Munitions). With their crude targeting abilities, these weapons wreaked havoc in densely populated west Mosul, where large groups of civilians were trapped in homes or makeshift shelters. Even in attacks that seem to have struck their intended military target, the use of unsuitable weapons or failure to take other necessary precautions resulted in needless loss of civilian lives and in some cases appears to have constituted disproportionate attacks”.

Smoke rises from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017.
Smoke rises from clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. © Thaier Al-Sudani?Reuters

It goes on to say such methods may have caused more than 5,000 civilian deaths.

Lindsay Gladding says their teams have encountered civilians in camps completely traumatised by the experience.

With much of the fighting over, many civilians have tried to return to the city only to find it impossible at present to live there.

July 10/2017 Enitre neighbourhoods in Mosul have been reduced to rubble from the fighting.
July 10/2017 Entire neighbourhoods in Mosul have been reduced to rubble from the fighting. © Thaier Al-Sudani Reuters

The United Nations says it may take a billion dollars to restore much of the infrastructure.

Gladding says World Vision and others are already working in the displacement camps to help with the emotional trauma. They are also helping to rebuild schools and train teachers to help speed what will be a long process toward rebuilding the city.

