Engines howl in race weekend Toronto

It’s music to race fans, perhaps not so much to others. This weekend the screaming engines of Indy racing comes to the downtown streets and Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city.

A portion of the *Indy identification* guide for spectators to more easily identify who’s driving by the colour scheme of the vehicle. © Toronto Indycar

This year marks the 31st edition of Indycar with the feature race running on Sunday, and 50th year in Canada

Saturday will see the NASCAR Pinty’s series, which returned to Toronto in 2016.

One of the big questions will be the weather for this weekend.

D J Kennington drives a snowplough and dump truck in St Thomas Ontario during winters, but in summer he goes a lot faster. This year he was the first Canadian to drive the Daytona 500 in 29 years. He hopes to qualify for the NASCAR Pinty’s GP also taking place this weekend in Toronto. © Aizick Grimman/CBC News

A sunny day means higher speeds and bigger crowds, but the forecast for practice today indicates a risk of thundershowers, and partly cloudy skies and about 27 degrees C on Saturday. Sunday will also be warm but again there’s risk of rain or thunderstorm.