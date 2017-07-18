Canadian’s national pride was shattered when the government ordered the sleek Arrow programme cancelled and everything including the six planes, destroyed. It was expected that with the Canadian engine it could attain Mach 3, unheard of at the time.

Canadian’s national pride was shattered when the government ordered the sleek Arrow programme cancelled and everything including the six planes, destroyed. It was expected that with the Canadian engine it could attain Mach 3, unheard of at the time. One of the very few things remaining are the test models at the bottom of Lake Ontario
Photo Credit: Department of National Defence

The Arrow legend: mystery, intrigue, search for last artefacts

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 18 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It was a world-leading state-of-the-art jet interceptor.

Indeed it seemed Canada would become a world leader in aerospace with the development of the CF-105 Avro Arrow, and its powerful new Canadian designed engines.   With the first planes completed and flown, and with results exceeding expectations, the programme was suddenly cancelled, but not just cancelled, everything was ordered brutally destroyed; plans, tools, parts, and the completed planes themselves were to be cut up, destroyed, scrapped and everything made to disappear.

It has led to decades of speculation about conspiracies to keep Canada out as a competitor in the aerospace industry.

The only thing that might remain are the nine large scale test models at the bottom of Lake Ontario.

Now a concerted effort is being made to locate those models. David Shea is with the Newfoundland and Labrador-based company that will conduct the underwater research. He is the vice-president of engineering for Kraken Sonar.

Listen
David Shea, VP-engineering, Kraken Sonar.
David Shea, VP-engineering, Kraken Sonar, St John’s © supplied

Kraken Sonar was chosen for the project for its work in searching for Franklin’s lost ships in the Arctic. The search for the Arrow models involves three Canadian museums, a variety of sponsors, and the military.

The Arrow has been the subject of bitter controversy for decades, and is to this very day. It is a case of “what might have been”.

It was the height of the Cold War, and the Arrow was designed to intercept high-flying Soviet bombers that might attack the North American continent from over the Arctic.

One of the Arrow test models atop the launch rocket showing relative size.
Circa mid-1950’s. One of the nine Arrow test models atop a launch rocket showing relative size. © via Kraken Sonar

The jet would fly faster, farther, and higher than any competitor then  available.  It was quite simply going to be the best interceptor ever, especially when equipped with the new Canadian designed engines.

Even with temporary American engines, the first prototypes were exceeding all expectations. It would have been the best of its kind and was a source of tremendous national pride.

The Point Petre launch site on the military property on the shoree of Lake Ontario at the tip of Prince Edward County
The Point Petre launch site still visible facing south-east on the military property on the shore of Lake Ontario at the tip of Prince Edward County © Google Streetview

Not only that, but it was a beautiful sleek aircraft.

But the programme was expensive. The government was greatly disturbed by the ever increasing costs.  It also appeared that it would be a difficult sell to other countries, like the U.S., U.K. or European countries eager to keep their own aerospace companies going.

The beautiful Avro Arrow above Canada’s Niagara (Horseshoe) Falls on one of its test flights.
The beautiful Avro Arrow above Canada’s Niagara Falls on one of its test flights. © : RCAF-DND

By 1959, the federal government decided Canada simply couldn’t afford the  programme and abruptly cancelled on February 20th, forever after known as “black Friday”.

HERITAGE MINUTES

Inexplicably the order was also given to destroy everything connected to the programme.

Not only was the abrupt cancellation shocking in itself, but the savage destruction of planes and all related material was completely incomprehensible.

Was it a conspiracy? Did the Americans convince the Prime Minister that in the missile-age such manned fighters were obsolete? Did they deliberately promise top weapons systems and then renege, pushing costs up? Did they want to hire the brilliant engineers for their own programmes (which did happen). Or was it the fault of the top Canadian air force staff which kept changing specifications and as such pushing costs up.?

Kraken’s autonomous side scan sonar vehicle. With this sophisticated technology hopes are high to finally recover the test models, or what’s left of them at the bottom of Lake Ontario
Kraken’s autonomous hi-tech sonar vehicle. With this sophisticated technology hopes are high to finally recover the test models, or what’s left of them at the bottom of Lake Ontario © Kraken Sonar

Whatever the case, one of the few things remaining might be the nine models designed to test the designs. These scale models were fired from rockets to push the models into supersonic speeds during which onboard sensors would relay information back to the ground.

The models were fired over Lake Ontario, and left on the lake bottom.

Previous searches for them have been carried out be a variety of “Arrow-heads”, but without success.

RL-205 at a high altitude fast climb. This may in fact be RL-201 mysteriously re-touched in the photo as records show 205 only made one flight before the order came to chop up the planes. First flights were always short and made with landing gear down.
RL-205 at a high altitude fast climb. In fact this famous photo is undoubtedly of RL-201 and mysteriously re-touched with added day-glo orange markings. Records show 205 only made one flight before the order came to chop up the planes. First flights were always short and made with landing gear down. © RCAF

Kraken Sonar has new sophisticated technology which they feel will be able to locate the models.  They have also done extensive examination of records and with calculation of angles and speeds, believe that others may have been looking in the wrong area.

The search of some 64 square kilometres of lake bed begins this week in depths ranging from five to 50 metres deep.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in History, International, Military

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyWarrant is issued for Jordanian imam for alleged hate sermon at a Montreal mosqueMilitary, Politics, SocietyVeterans gravesites in Canada in disrepairHistory, International, MilitaryThe Arrow legend: mystery, intrigue, search for last artefactsEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyPowerful Indigenous leaders boycotting major Canadian meetingHealth, Science and TechnologyHigh-dose vitamin D does not seem to prevent kids’ coldsEconomy, Lifestyle, Society, SportsBlue Jays' struggles are turning Canadian fans' dreams to ashesScience and Technology, SocietyDon’t reuse passwords, warns privacy commissionerEconomy, LifestyleMoving toward a cashless society?Animals, Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Lifestyle, Society, Work & LabourA great year for the “greatest outdoor show”Society39,000 people forced to flee British Columbia wildfires

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine