Railway damage in April washed out sections of the Hudson Bay Railway. The American company that owns the line says it can’t afford repairs leaving Churchill Manitoba stranded.

Railway damage in May: Heavy rain and melting snow washed out sections of the Hudson Bay Railway. The American company that owns the line says it can’t afford repairs leaving Churchill Manitoba stranded.
Photo Credit: OmniTrax

Canadian town stranded by weather and an American-owned railway

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Arctic town and port of Churchill  in northern Manitoba is remote. There are no roads to get there and only a single rail line running from the port, some 900 km south to the town of The Pas where it joins with the Canadian National Railway (CNR).

Unusually wet spring floods left large sections of the Hudson Bay Railway under water with some bridges weakened. That has left the towns 800 or so residents with the sea or air as the only expensive options for travel and supply in and out for the past two months.

“Omnitrax has an obligation to repair and maintain its line and maintain service to residents, and we expect Omnitrax to meet its obligations” Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

The American company that owns the line, OmniTrax of Denver, says it would cost between 20 to 60 million dollars to repair the line but claim they don’t have that kind of money.  In a statement sent to CBC news, the transport minister says the American company is responsible for repairs, while the company says it’s a public responsibility as the line is not commercially viable. The minister says if the company fails to take action, then the government would have to examine options to make sure residents are adequately provided for.

Red ballon shows The Pas, gold star is Churchill which although below the 60th parallel, has an Arctic climate
Red ballon shows The Pas, gold star is Churchill which although below the 60th parallel(latitude) has an Arctic climate © Google Maps

The company says it has a plan to do the repairs that would take about two months, and could start in September but added it doesn’t have the resources and that federal and provincial governments should contribute money. It also noted they still need a few weeks to assess the damage; four to assess the situation and two to write a report.

The HBR line runs from The Pas northwest to Flin Flon, and northeast some 900km to Churchill. A First Nations group operates the Keewatin Railyay spur to Lynn Lake.
The HBR line runs from The Pas northwest to Flin Flon, and northeast some 900km to Churchill. A First Nations group operates the Keewatin Railway spur to Lynn Lake. © wiki commons- TeVe

The situation has caused great controversy with claims that the company claims are inflated to questions about allowing foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.

The mayor of Churchill says the company is quickly running out of time to get things organized for repairs to start. If they don’t it may take until next year to reestablish the vital connection.

Local First Nations aboriginal leaders, who also run the Keewatin Railway Company, say they could repair the line in two months, if governments put up the money.

In some areas the ballast has been washed away but in June two American motorcyclists rode the entire route and said it was dry, and that damage was repairable.
In some areas the ballast has been washed away but in June two American motorcyclists rode the entire route and said it was dry, and that damage was repairable. © Steve Green and Richard Whittaker/Submitted)

Churchill was developed as a port in 1928, primarily as a shortcut to load western Canadian grain onto cargo ships for overseas markets.  In recent years it has become a way for tourists to visit the town for polar bears and beluga whale sightseeing tours.

The CNR owned the line and port but by the 1990’s it was in desperate need of maintenance, grain shipments were diminishing and the company was losing money. CNR announced plans to abandon the line, the port facilities and essentially the town as well.

With millions of dollars in public funds to aid the sale, OmniTrax bought the line and the port facilities with promises of big investments to improve the line and port.

The American company which owns the only land route to Churchill announced it has a 60-day plan to repair the tracks and could start work in September, if pubic funds are forthcoming
The American company which owns the only land route to Churchill announced it has a 60-day plan to repair the tracks and could start work in September, but wants pubic funds to help finance repairs. © (Mike Spence/Submitted)

Since then however OmniTrax has invested much smaller amounts and has publicly contradicted itself about amounts paid for maintenance.

The U.S. company then asked for more public money in 2008 and again in 2010. The Financial Post reports that since 1997, some $140 million in public money from the federal government alone has gone into Churchill support.

Millions in government subsidies to farmers to reduce shipping costs were quickly eaten up as OmniTrax hiked its fees, which hurt shipments to the port. The American firm closed the port in 2016, putting about 100 residents out of work.

For now, it appears  questions of who will do the work and who will pay, seem to remain in some doubt.

Additional info- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAir travel: prepare for longer waits to get into the U.S.Economy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyPutting a dollar value on wetlands.Animals, Environment, InternationalCitizens of 3 countries asked to track butterfliesInternational, Lifestyle, Society, SportsWill Roger Federer grace Canadians with his presence this summer? Stay tunedEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, PoliticsCanadian town stranded by weather and an American-owned railwayEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyFinance minister aiming to increase tax revenues by closing of some loopholesInternational, SocietyIndex lists countries most ready to manage disruptionHealth, Lifestyle, Society, Sports, Work & LabourRogue ski instructor files appeals on multiple sex chargesHistory, PoliticsSite of historical Parliament open to publicImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyWarrant is issued for Jordanian imam for alleged hate sermon at a Montreal mosque

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine