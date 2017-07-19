Index lists countries most ready to manage disruption

The pace of disruptive change in increasing worldwide and European countries are among those best prepared to manage it, according to an index compiled by KPMG auditing firms. Canada ranks17th, having dropped three positions.

Dramatically increasing migration is one of the changes which countries have to manage. © Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo/File

Responding to more natural disasters and other change

The index looks at how well countries can respond to natural disasters and longer-term demographic, economic, social and technological trends. It also promises to provide “deep insights into where countries can focus and invest in order to be prepared for the increasing pace of change worldwide.”

The analysis focuses on what it calls pillars of capability: enterprise, government and people and civil society. It says migration is one of the big drivers of change and countries that are better prepared to meet that challenge are ones that have social services, safety nets, education and economic opportunity to meet the needs of migrants.

The top countries are ranked as follows with the change from 2015 indicated in brackets: