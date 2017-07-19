Rogue ski instructor files appeals on multiple sex charges

A man who destroyed for many the joy of learning to ski–a rite of passage that lives in the hearts of many, many Canadians, especially young girls and women, is going back to court.

In documents filed Tuesday, a lawyer for Bertrand Charest appealed Charest’s conviction on 37 sex-related charges, citing a list of allegedly legal errors committed by the trial judge last month.

During the trial, Quebec Court Judge Sylvain Lepine described Charest as a “veritable predator,” saying Charest’s actions constituted an “unequivocal abuse of trust and power.”

On most Canadian ski hills, ski instructors take on God-like qualities in the eyes of young students as they hang on an instructor’s every word and are oft-times overwhelmed by the instructor’s charisma.

Charest originally faced 57 charges. They included sexual assault, sexual exploitation and one of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Charest was acquitted on 18 of the charges and the court said it did not have jurisdiction over two other counts that took place outside of Canada.

All but one of his victims was under 18 at the time of the offences. The youngest was 12.

Several victims testified that they had a sexual relationship with Charest while others said he touched them in appropriately.

Some said they fell in love with him but said later they had been manipulated.

One victim said she was forced to have an abortion when she was 15 after having sex with Charest.

From 1996 to 1998, Charest served as a coach on Alpine Canada’s women’s development team.

He has been in jail since his arrest in March 2015.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 23.