Will Roger Federer, seen here celebrating his victory at Wimbledon last Sunday, be In Montreal to play the Rogers Cup? Canadians have their fingers crossed.

Will Roger Federer, seen here celebrating his victory at Wimbledon last Sunday, be In Montreal to play the Rogers Cup? Canadians have their fingers crossed.
Photo Credit: AP Photo / Tim Ireland

Will Roger Federer grace Canadians with his presence this summer? Stay tuned

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 19 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The travelling circus that is the summer professional tennis tour is gearing up with one-week whistle stops in Atlanta, Washington, Montreal, Toronto and Cincinnati, all leading up to the U.S. Open in New York at the end of August.

The Canadian versions of what is known casually as the North American hard-court season and officially as the U.S Open Series begin August 5 in Toronto (the women) and Montreal (the men) playing in the two-pronged Rogers Cup.

But who will be here?

Rafa Nadal, winner of the French Open, is odds-on the appear. Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, maybe not. Each was plagued by injuries at Wimbledon.

Roger Federer, right, greets Canada's top player, Milos Raonic, after Federer's quarter-final victory last week at Wimbledon. Canadians are hoping that Raonic,who defeated Federer in the 2016 Wimbledon semis, gets another shot in Montreal at the Rogers Cup.
Roger Federer, right, greets Canada’s top player, Milos Raonic, after Federer’s quarter-final victory last week at Wimbledon. Canadians are hoping that Raonic,who defeated Federer in the 2016 Wimbledon semis, gets another shot in Montreal at the Rogers Cup. © AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

That leaves the fellow who won his 19th Grand Slam title last weekend at Wimbledon and the Australian Open in January–both accomplished with taking time away from the grind of the tour.

Roger Federer hasn’t won the Rogers Cup since he took the second of his two titles in 2006.

Last year, plagued by injuries, he did not come at all, skipping the big birthday bash Canadians throw him every Aug. 8.

Federer turns 36 this year and all Canadian tennis fans–and a whole lot of other people–can do is keep their collective fingers crossed that he will find a way to come to Montreal.

A lot of factors are in play.

Among them: How much does Federer have his sights set on regaining the No.1 spot in the ATP rankings? And how does that balance with having the required energy needed to win his third Grand Slam title of 2017?

Will he or won’t he? It’s likely Federer himself doesn’t know at this point.

So far, at least, he hasn’t said no.

For an educated guess on the matter, I spoke with Stephanie Myles, who has evolved into Canada’s premier tennis journalist, writing for both the website tennis.life and the New York Times.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in International, Lifestyle, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, PoliticsAir travel: prepare for longer waits to get into the U.S.Economy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyPutting a dollar value on wetlands.Animals, Environment, InternationalCitizens of 3 countries asked to track butterfliesInternational, Lifestyle, Society, SportsWill Roger Federer grace Canadians with his presence this summer? Stay tunedEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, PoliticsCanadian town stranded by weather and an American-owned railwayEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyFinance minister aiming to increase tax revenues by closing of some loopholesInternational, SocietyIndex lists countries most ready to manage disruptionHealth, Lifestyle, Society, Sports, Work & LabourRogue ski instructor files appeals on multiple sex chargesHistory, PoliticsSite of historical Parliament open to publicImmigration & Refuge, International, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyWarrant is issued for Jordanian imam for alleged hate sermon at a Montreal mosque

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine