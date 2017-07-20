Child’s leg severed in farm accident

A seven-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after a tractor severed her leg on a farm in the eastern province of Nova Scotia. Every year in Canada, an average of 13 children die in farming accidents and more are injured.

The girl was playing in a hay field that was being mowed around supper time on Wednesday, July 19. The operator of the equipment knew she was there but when he lost sight of her he assumed she had left. Instead, she was in grass that was a metre tall and could not be seen.

Injured girl airlifted by helicopter

Canadian Press reports the tractor operator was devastated when he realized she had been gravely injured. Paramedics arrived within the half hour and the girl was eventually brought to hospital by helicopter.

It is hoped her leg can be reattached. She remains in critical condition.

In 2015, A family in western Canada lost three children who were engulfed in canola seed. © facebook

Just two year ago, three children in the western province of Alberta died playing on a truck loaded with canola seed. The load shifted and they were buried the seed.

Statistics show agriculture is hazardous

Agriculture is said to be Canada’s third most hazardous industry. The Farm Safety Centre collects statistics and reports:

For children aged fourteen and under the following were the most predominant causes of farm-related fatalities:

Machine runovers

Drownings

Machine rollovers

Animal-related

Crushed under an object 41.9%

15.2%

11.1%

6.5%

5.1%

With files from CBC and Canadian Press.