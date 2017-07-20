In yet another shock, an eighth right whale has been found dead in the Gulf of St Lawrence. Her, officials prepare to tow one of the first dead whales ashore for a necropsy.

In yet another shock, an eighth right whale has been found dead in the Gulf of St Lawrence. Here, officials prepare to tow one of the first dead whales ashore for a necropsy.
Photo Credit: Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)

More devastating news: another right whale found dead

There are so few North Atlantic right whales left, that every single one is critical to their survival as a species.

There are estimated to be only about 500 to 550 left alive.

In June, in what came as a shock to marine scientists and conservationists, six right whales were found dead in the  Gulf of St Lawrence.

One of the first of the whales found killed is brought ashore for a necropsy, Early results indicate a ship strike.
One of the first of the whales found dead is brought ashore on Prince Edward Island for a necropsy, Early results indicate a ship strike. Every right whale that dies represents a severe blow to the endangered species. © Nicole Williams/CBC

Later, a seventh was found, and now the already devastating new was worsened by the finding of an eight whale dead, and another entangled in fishing gear.

Early indications from necropsies performed on three of the dead whales found earlier point to collision with ships, but a final report will come perhaps by the end of July.

Shipping lanes, fishing gear.

Entanglements with fishing gear can cut deeply in flesh, and can tire and weaken the animal leading to slow death if not freed.
Entanglements with fishing gear can cut deeply in flesh, and can tire and weaken the animal leading to slow death if not freed. © International Fund for Animal Welfare)

The ninth entangled whale is being monitored for the moment as rescue attempts have been paused after a whale rescuer Joe Howlett was accidently killed earlier this month. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says it is looking to review practices before possibly attempting to cut the gear from the whale. Howlett was the co-founder of the Campobello Whale Rescue Team of New Brunswick

Jerry Conway, an adviser with the Whale Rescue Team  says that there needs to be a complete review of shipping lanes in relation to the whales typical movements in the gulf, and also as to the use and placement of fishing gear.

Joe Howlett (accidently killed this month) rescues a right whale in the Bay of Fundy, 2016

Additional information- sources

