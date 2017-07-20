Initial photos of her missing son shocked Yazidi mother in Canada.

Initial photos of her missing son shocked a Yazidi mother in Canada.
Photo Credit: CBC/Facebook

Yazidi refugee amazed to learn her son is alive

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 20 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Nofa Zaghia got a phone call from her brother on Sunday saying he saw a photo of her 12-year old son posted on Facebook by the Iraqi army. Zaghia, her husband and six children were captured  along with other members of the minority Yazidi community by Islamic extremists in in Iraq in 2014.

Nofa Zaghia and her remaining children have settled in the western city of Winnipeg.
Nofa Zaghia and her remaining children have settled in the western city of Winnipeg. © CBC

Zaghia was separated from her husband and two oldest boys and had not seen them since. She told CBC reporter Jillian Taylor that she was beaten by ISIS militants for refusing to give up her small children.

Escape and refuge in Canada

Zaghla and the remaining children eventually escaped during an explosion and sought refuge in Canada. They settled in the western city of Winnipeg five months ago.

Mixed emotions swept Nofa Zaghla on seeing photos of one of her missing sons.
Mixed emotions swept Nofa Zaghla on seeing photos of one of her missing sons. © CBC

She said she was saddened to see the photos of Emad Mishko Tamo covered in dirt soon after he was rescued by the Iraqi army. He was treated for a bullet wound in his arm and stomach injuries. But in a later video he looked better, said he was okay and wanted to be with his mother in Canada.

Emad Mishko Tamo looks better in a later video and told CBC he wants
Emad Mishko Tamo looks better in a later video and told CBC he wants “to go to Canada with my mom.” © CBC

Efforts to expedite case

The Yazidi Association of Manitoba is supporting Zaghia in her quest to have her son brought to Canada. The process can be long and the association’s leader told Taylor he is lobbying to have this treated more quickly as a special case.

Zaghia still has no news of her husband or other son.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyChild’s leg severed in farm accidentEducation, Health, International, Lifestyle, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyMedicinal and recreational marijuana: keep them apart say researchers.Immigration & Refuge, InternationalYazidi refugee amazed to learn her son is aliveAnimals, Economy, Education, Environment, Health, Lifestyle, Science and Technology, SocietySome big lifestyle changes may be coming for Canadians AND our animalsHealth, Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, Society, SportsBoating safety videos posted to prevent accidents, deathsAnimals, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyMore devastating news: another right whale found deadHistory, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyAnother historic Canadian figure under fireEconomy, Environment, Health, Indigenous, International, Politics, SocietyShowdown over marijuana brewing between Ottawa and provincesEconomy, International, Press revue, Science and Technology, SocietyNAFTA negotiators get a warning from Canadian business leaderInternational, PoliticsAir travel: prepare for longer waits to get into the U.S.

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine