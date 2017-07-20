Yazidi refugee amazed to learn her son is alive

Nofa Zaghia got a phone call from her brother on Sunday saying he saw a photo of her 12-year old son posted on Facebook by the Iraqi army. Zaghia, her husband and six children were captured along with other members of the minority Yazidi community by Islamic extremists in in Iraq in 2014.

Nofa Zaghia and her remaining children have settled in the western city of Winnipeg. © CBC

Zaghia was separated from her husband and two oldest boys and had not seen them since. She told CBC reporter Jillian Taylor that she was beaten by ISIS militants for refusing to give up her small children.

Escape and refuge in Canada

Zaghla and the remaining children eventually escaped during an explosion and sought refuge in Canada. They settled in the western city of Winnipeg five months ago.

Mixed emotions swept Nofa Zaghla on seeing photos of one of her missing sons. © CBC

She said she was saddened to see the photos of Emad Mishko Tamo covered in dirt soon after he was rescued by the Iraqi army. He was treated for a bullet wound in his arm and stomach injuries. But in a later video he looked better, said he was okay and wanted to be with his mother in Canada.

Emad Mishko Tamo looks better in a later video and told CBC he wants “to go to Canada with my mom.” © CBC

Efforts to expedite case

The Yazidi Association of Manitoba is supporting Zaghia in her quest to have her son brought to Canada. The process can be long and the association’s leader told Taylor he is lobbying to have this treated more quickly as a special case.

Zaghia still has no news of her husband or other son.