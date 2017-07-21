No end in sight in British Columbia wildfire crisis

Massive wildfires raging in Canada’s West Coast province of British Columbia entered their third week on Friday as reinforcements were flown in Thursday to help in the fight.

About 225 Canadian Forces personnel arrived to join 150 soldiers already there as Premier John Horgan extended a state of emergency for another two weeks.

At least 43,000 people have been displaced by the fires and have been unable to return home.

Officials are hoping for a break from the weather to help stem the spread of the 150 fires that continue to burn.

Some areas saw rain on Thursday and lightning strikes failed to ignite more fires as happened earlier this month.

The rain allowed officials to lift evacuation orders for large areas on the east side of the Fraser River.