Photo Credit: Sam Martin/CBC

Talking about food : news and reports by RCI

By RCI | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 22 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

You want to know more about what Canadians are eating? What’s in their plate and where is it coming from? What grows in Canada and what is the impact of agriculture on the environment? Read Radio Canada International’s reports on these topics!

Some big lifestyle changes may be coming for Canadians AND our animals

By Terry HaigThursday 20 July, 2017

© CBC

For the first time since 2007, Health Canada is planning some progressive changes to Canada’s Food Guide–changes that–if followed–will go a long way to make a whole lot of Canadians feel a whole lot better–and healthiermore

Succession: Whither the family farm in Canada?

By Marc MontgomeryMonday 17 July, 2017

Statistics Canada reports that 92 per cent of Canadian farms have no written transition plan ready for when the current operator retires
© Adrees Latif/Reuters

Canadian farmers are ageing, and very few have plans for children or others to take over their operation. In fact, Statistics Canada found in a survey last year that over 90 per cent of farms had no written plan for succession when the operators retire… more

Guaranteed income is a solution to food insecurity: report

By Lynn DesjardinsMonday 3 July, 2017

© Carla Turner/CBC

new report suggests that a good way to address the problem of food insecurity in Canada is to provide a guaranteed basic income to those in need. It’s estimated one in eight households in Canada’s richest province of Ontario is in a situation of inadequate or insecure access to food. That is believed to be slightly fewer than the national averagemore

More animal cruelty charges at huge factory dairy farm

By Marc MontgomeryThursday 29 June, 2017

video grab of a worker beating cow with a large stick.
© Mercy for Animals

The non-profit agency promoting care for farm animals Mercy for Animals Canada released a secretly filmed video from inside Canada’s largest factory dairy operation. The 2014 hidden camera video shows dairy cows being severely beaten with canes and chains, punched, kicked, and lifted into the air by chains around their necks… more

Food Policy in the works for Canada

By Carmel KilkennyTuesday 27 June, 2017

© D. Bronson

Food Policy on a national scale has been a long time coming to Canada. But now the process is underway. At the end of May, Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced that consultations would begin, and the government was committed to creating a national policy… more

Whose junk food is it anyway?

By Marc MontgomeryThursday 29 May, 2017

Fries, gravy and cheese curds: poutine. now being embroiled in a question of cultural appropriation.
Fries, gravy and cheese curds: poutine. now being embroiled in a question of cultural appropriation. © via CBC

It seems the conflicts over the contentious isse of “cultural appropriation” is now involving a fast food dish in Canada. Poutine, a mix of fried potato chips, a brown gravy, and cheese curds, was created in Quebec in the 1950’s… more

Eating habits reflect changes in Canadian society

By Lynn DesjardinsThursday 18 May, 2017

A new study shows big differences in how Canadians eat depending on their gender, generation and incomes. Researchers at Dalhousie University surveyed 1,019 people over 18 years old across all the provinces for three weeks in Aprilmore

Canadian farms: fewer, bigger, older

By Marc MontgomeryMonday 15 May, 2017

Amanda Brodhagen is in line to take over her family’s farm in southwestern Ontario that’s focused right now on raising beef cattle and growing corn, grain and hay. The Census shows more women and young people are becoming farmers,but the average age of farmes is still increasing.
© Amanda Brodhagen

It seems that the amount of farmland in Canada is growing, but the average age of operators (farmers) continues to increase, while the numbers of actual farms is slowly decreasing. These are the latest findings from the national statistics gathering agency Statistics Canada.  It’s part of a detailed analysis called the Census of Agriculture… more

Northern climate farm fields: an unexpected source of greenhouse gas

By Marc MontgomeryWednesday 12 April, 2017

© Brendan Byrne, via CBC

A Canadian farm field in spring as the snow melts may look present a tranquil picture, but there’s something dramatic taking place unseen to our eyes. A new study in Canada found a surprising level of nitrous oxide emissions from thawing crop fields, a figure that has been greatly underestimated by climate researchers… more

Canadians watch cooking but don’t do it, says researcher

By Lynn DesjardinsFriday 24 March, 2017

© CBC

Canadians spend more time watching cooking shows than they do cooking, and they spend less time eating than almost anyone else in the world, according to recent research. Canadians are losing the art of cooking says, Sylvain Charlebois, a professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University in the eastern city of Halifax. He says part of the problem is Canadians’ lifestyle... more

63 per cent of Canadians are concerned about food fraud: study

By Levon SevuntsTuesday 21 February, 2017

Forty per cent of Canadians polled said that they had purchased a food item that was labelled fraudulently.
© PC/Darryl Dyck

Almost two-thirds of Canadians are worried that the food they buy in grocery stores or markets is either counterfeited, adulterated or misrepresented, according to a new study by researchers at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotiamore

Canada should adopt seafood traceability rules, says group

By Lynn DesjardinsSaturday 11 February, 2017

© Oceana Canada

The European Union and other jurisdictions have rules to ensure that seafood comes from sustainable sources and is caught through fair practices. But there has been fraud. In response, the United States has issued new traceability rulesmore

Group demands a stop to the marketing unhealthy foods to kids

By Lynn DesjardinsWednesday 1 February, 2017

© iStock

“The food and beverage industry is marketing our children and youth to death,” says the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.  It has produced a new report which found unlimited advertising has dramatically increased the consumption of unhealthy food and drink.more

Major restaurant chain moves away from clients with food allergies

By Marc MontgomeryWednesday 25 January, 2017

McDonald’s released a statement on its website announcing it would have products containing unpackaged nuts on its menus across Canada as of Jan. 17
© Nicole Williams/CBC

One of the world’s largest international food retailers is McDonald’s. Recently McDonald’s Canada announced that they could no longer guarantee their foods would not come into contact with peanuts.  This represents a major policy change for the restaurants and a new challenge for those with food allergiesmore

Turning garbage into food -“green” and delicious

By Marc MontgomeryThursday 5 January, 2017

Oytser mushrooms (pleurotte in French) from a small local enterprise in the centre of Montreal which is growing food from what would otherwise be waste.
© Radio-Canada

It was a bold gamble that is paying off for two Montreal women. In a small non-descript warehouse in the central Montreal borough of Hochelaga-Maissoneuve, something unique is happening. The women are creating a food item from a variety of waste products… more

New food labelling rules spark mixed reaction

By Terry HaigThursday 15 December, 2016

Canada’s federal government on Wednesday announced an overhaul of nutrition labels on packaged goods aimed at making healthy food choices easier. Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott said amendments to the Food and Drug Regulations will affect the list of ingredients and nutrition facts on the information boxes on the back of food products… more

Eating plant protein helps those with unhealthy habits

By Lynn DesjardinsThursday 4 August, 2016

© Christy Brissette, 80 Twenty Nutrition

People who drink, smoke, are inactive or overweight may live longer if they eat more plant protein like beans, nuts and seeds, according to a new study. This is consistent with other studies which suggest benefits for people who increase their intake of plant protein and reduce the amount of meat they eat.more

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Health, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Lifestyle, SocietyTalking about food : news and reports by RCIAnimals, Environment, LifestyleExpensive resort rebuilds environmentShadow and light: the precision art of Jessie BabinEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, PoliticsGiant liquid natural gas pipeline and terminal stalled by legal challengeImmigration & Refuge, International, SocietyRacist incidents reported in two Quebec communitiesAnimals, HealthUse caution when treating pests on pets, urge health officialsEducation, Health, Immigration & Refuge, International, Society, SportsThe sterling legacy of legendary grand master and teacher Chong Soo Lee will live on in his studentsEconomy, InternationalCanada vulnerable to disruption because of tradeHealth, History, Indigenous, Politics, SocietyStill more delays with already controversial inquiryEconomy, Environment, Health, SocietyNo end in sight in British Columbia wildfire crisis

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine