Researchers getting ready to sample onboard a zodiac in Whycocomagh Bay

Researchers getting ready to sample deep water using a Niskin bottle in Whycocomagh Bay
Photo Credit: Sebastian Haas, CERC News

The study of marine dead zones

The inland sea of Cape Breton Island has an interesting if not unique feature. Scientists are studying an ocean “pit” feature to learn more about marine dead zones.

Bruce Hatcher (PhD) is a member of the team studying the composition of chemical composition, bacteria, and human and natural organic input in and around this dead zone.

He is the Chair in Marine Ecosystem Research, Director of the Bras d’Or Institute, and associate professor of Biology at Cape Breton University in Nova Scotia.

Listen
Researcher Bruce Hatcher, director of the Bras d’Or Institute at Cape Breton University © courtesy B Hatcher via CBC

Professor Hatcher is working with marine chemistry specialists Komiko Azetsu-Scott of the Bedford Institute of Oceanography in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Douglas Wallace of Dalhousie University in Halifax, and graduates students from Dalhousie’s CERC.Ocean programme (Canada Excellence Research Chairs)

They’re studying an interesting dead zone in the Bras D’or Lake(s) of Cape Breton Island with a view to gaining a better understanding of how dead zones are formed, and or can be mitigated.

The Bras D’Or Lake(s) are long deep gouges in the middle of Cape Breton Red dot indicates the bay where research is taking place.
The Bras D’Or Lake(s) are long deep gouges in the middle of Cape Breton Red dot indicates the bay where research is taking place. © google maps

The Bras d’Or lake, is a huge interconnected series of lakes channels, bays and inlets, all not quite cut off from the sea. A young feature in geological terms, it’s only about 10,000 years old. About 6,000 years ago the sea level rose high enough to spill into the lake area.  As a result the water is salty, but not quite as salty as the ocean.

Although called Bras d’Or Lake, because it is so large at over 1,000 square kilometres in surface area, and brackish, it is often referred to as an inland sea.  It is also deep, with an average depth of some 40 metres, with the deepest part at 280 metres.

Bras d’Or Lake, a large brackish inland sea in Cape Breton.
Bras d’Or Lake, a large brackish inland sea in Cape Breton. © Submitted by Jean Rena Bourgeois via CBC

In one of the large bays in the south-west sector, an unusual feature is being studied.

A large pit is at the bottom of Whycocomagh Bay about 50 metres deep. Once a surface lake in ancient times, the water etched away at the limestone bed, creating this “hole”, which was eventually covered up by incoming water in what became a large bay.

Now, the water in this large bay and in the pit or “bucket” is exchanged at only at a very slow rate, renewed only at a rate of about a year and a half. At a depth of about 15 metres and below, there is virtually no oxygen left as bacteria decompose fallen organic material and use up all the oxygen.

The chemists in this study are looking at how buffering of the limestone in this “bucket” mitigates the pH level in the high sulphuric content water, while professor Hatcher is studying the effects of human input a small community and a salmon farming operation near the feature.

He says the work will continue for another year as they gather and study data.

Additional information

