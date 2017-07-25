E-race arrives in Canada.

Electric racing is coming to Canada. The Formula E series hits Montreal this weekend.
Although Montreal has a world class Formula 1 race track, the E race will be run on city streets in the eastern end of downtown.
When it comes to the F1 races run on the race track on the island in the middle of the river, the complaints from non-race fans have always been about the noise. This time noise is unlikely to be an issue with the electric cars, but the disruptions due to street closures is causing a lot of grumbling already as the course is being set up.
While fans like to see racing on city streets, residents in the area are upset about being inconvenienced by detours
Merchants affected say they’re losing business due to road closures.
Others are criticizing the cost as Montreal has paid 24 million dollars to host the race. Mayor Coderre says 14 million of that was for infrastructure repairs and upgrades, such as road paving, that were needed anyway.
Others note that the Formula E is advancing electric technology in vehicles just like traditional car racing has advanced vehicle technology.
The race runs around the main centre of the public broadcasting operation of Radio-Canada, the French-language arm of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
Montreal has a three year contract and extension option to host Formula –E which is now in its third season.
