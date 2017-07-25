E-race arrives in Canada.

Electric racing is coming to Canada. The Formula E series hits Montreal this weekend.

Although Montreal has a world class Formula 1 race track, the E race will be run on city streets in the eastern end of downtown.

Traffic continues on the recently re-paved street soon to see the race cars as they reach speeds around 200 km/h on this straight stretch in front of the Radio-Canada building. Stands are being assembled today on the left of the photo. © Marc Montgomery

When it comes to the F1 races run on the race track on the island in the middle of the river, the complaints from non-race fans have always been about the noise. This time noise is unlikely to be an issue with the electric cars, but the disruptions due to street closures is causing a lot of grumbling already as the course is being set up.

Same spot but looking west.The spectator fencing has been set up. The Radio-Canada centre is off screen to the right. © Marc Montgomery

While fans like to see racing on city streets, residents in the area are upset about being inconvenienced by detours

Merchants affected say they’re losing business due to road closures.

The VIP section with the Radio-Canada tower in the background, the “track” is on the other side of the divided street to the right out of frame © Marc Montgomery

Others are criticizing the cost as Montreal has paid 24 million dollars to host the race. Mayor Coderre says 14 million of that was for infrastructure repairs and upgrades, such as road paving, that were needed anyway.

Two BMW pace/safety cars have arrived and await their role to start on Thursday. © Marc Montgomery

Others note that the Formula E is advancing electric technology in vehicles just like traditional car racing has advanced vehicle technology.

The paddock area in the parking lot of the Radio-Canada/CBC building, with team names and photos of drivers on each tent. © Marc Montgomery

The race runs around the main centre of the public broadcasting operation of Radio-Canada, the French-language arm of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Although the race cars haven’t arrived, lots of material and spares are being brought in behind the paddocks. Note the Jacques Cartier Bridge to the south shore in the background © Marc Montgomery

Montreal has a three year contract and extension option to host Formula –E which is now in its third season.

Additional information-sources