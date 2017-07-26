The Supreme Court of Canada has made two landmark rulings today over the government’s constitutional *duty to consult* with aboriginal gropus on energy development projects.

The Supreme Court of Canada has made two landmark rulings today over the government’s constitutional *duty to consult* with aboriginal groups on development projects.
Photo Credit: Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

Supreme Court landmark decisions on development-indigenous rights

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 26 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

It’s been a three-year battle for the mostly Inuit communities of Baffin Island, but today they’ve won their battle at the highest court in the land

The Supreme Court of Canada has cancelled plans for seismic oil and gas exploration off the coast of Baffin Island, which residents say could potentially harm marine life and their reliance on the fish and animals for sustenance and traditional way of life.

Nader Hasan is a constitutional lawyer working on the case and a partner at Stockwoods Law Offices in Toronto.  I reached him in Ottawa by cell phone where the decision was handed down earlier today.

Listen
Constitutional lawyer Nader Hasan represented the hamlet of Clyde River through several legal challenges up to today’s Supreme Court ruling.
Constitutional lawyer Nader Hasan represented the hamlet of Clyde River through several legal challenges up to today’s Supreme Court ruling. © Stockwoods Barristers

The case began in 2014 when the National Energy Board granted a licence to a Norwegian consortium to conduct seismic tests to determine if there were oil and gas reserves below the seabed off the coast.

The loud seismic tests involve blasts from towed underwater air cannon which send sonic shock waves into the seabed. Analysing the reflected sound indicates what features lie under the bed.

Led by the community of Clyde River, the Inuit say the shock waves could scare or even kill various sea creatures, fish, krill, seals, whales etc, that they depend upon and began a long legal challenge to the NEB decision.

A ship towing an array of air cannon spread out in a line behind it. Loud airbursts from the underwater cannon send sonic shock waves to the bottom and the reflected waves indicate if there are pockets of oil and gas beneath the seabed. Critics say the blasts harm marine life
A ship towing an array of air cannon spread out in a line behind it. Loud airbursts from the underwater cannon send sonic shock waves to the bottom and the reflected waves indicate if there are pockets of oil and gas beneath the seabed. Critics say the blasts harm marine life © : via climateviewer

Their argument was that the NEB did not consult properly with them as is required by constitutional law before it granted the exploration licence.

Canada’s National Energy Board approved the seismic testing plan in the cross-hatched area just outside the 12 nautical mile coastal area off Baffin Island, Exploration was delayed while the case went through legal challenges, but has now been quashed by the Supreme Court.
Canada’s National Energy Board approved the seismic testing plan in the cross-hatched area just outside the 12 nautical mile coastal area off Baffin Island, Exploration was delayed while the case went through legal challenges, but has now been quashed by the Supreme Court. © Environmental Assessment Report for the NORTHEASTERN CANADA 2D SEISMIC SURVEY (Baffin Bay/Davis Stra

Today’s ruling overturns the NEB’s decision and so revokes the exploration licence.

According to lawyer Hasan, this decision clearly says the government, either directly or through regulatory agencies must conduct a thorough consultation with indigenous groups when a project will have an affect upon them or their way of life.  He says in this case, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the NEB also clearly did not conduct even a minimum of consultations with indigenous groups who would be affected by the testing saying the process was “significantly flawed”.

Jerry Natanine, community leader and former mayor of Clyde River, gestures after the Supreme Court quashed seismic testing for oil in Nunavut
Jerry Natanine, community leader and former mayor of Clyde River, has led the fight against seismic testing. Here in Ottawa this morning, he gestures in victory after the Supreme Court quashed seismic testing for oil in Nunavut. Constitutional lawyer Nader Hasan is in the background © Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

He said in this particular case the government’s “duty to consult” was at the high end of the scale, and the actual process did not meet obligations even at the lowest level of the scale. In fact some of the so-called consultations were conducted not by the NEB, but by the consortium, consultations the Inuit say were not satisfactory.

Hasan says this ruling will have an effect on every major resource project going forward.  He note that the decision is at its core not about energy projects, but rather that the people most affected by those projects must have a voice in the process, and about the rights of indigenous peoples. It is an indication that consultations must not merely focus on environmental issues but on treaty impacts.

Ruling re challenge by Chippewas against Enbridge pipelines denied

In another ruling also today, the SCC denied the claims of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in southern Ontario. In that case Enbridge received approval to reverse the flow of its 9B pipeline and increase flow rate through its pipeline in order to pump heavy oils from western Canad through its line from Sarnia Ontario, to Montreal Quebec.

In that case the court ruled that the consultation process with the company was “manifestly adequate” and that the change had minimal impact on the Chippewa.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
SocietyMan convicted in Via Rail terror plot to appeal life sentenceSocietyFormer Nazi interpreter Helmut Oberlander stripped of Canadian citizenship againEnvironment, InternationalGerman automakers under fire-againAnimals, Environment, International, Science and Technology“Floating terror“ arrives in CanadaSocietyHousing risk rated as strongScience and TechnologyResearchers create quick test for cool roofsEconomy, Environment, Indigenous, International, PoliticsSupreme Court landmark decisions on development-indigenous rightsInternational, SocietyCalgary ponders 2026 Winter Olympic bidSociety2 former sect leaders convicted of polygamy in British ColumbiaEconomy, Lifestyle, Politics, SocietyAlmost legalised marijuana in Canada: a grey zone and confusion

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine