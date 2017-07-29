February 2017, Imam Hassan Guillet speaking to a gathering of hundreds at a memorial for the six dead in the Quebec City Mosque attack and attended by the Prime Minister and Quebec Premier. He said Quebec’s political and social discourse had been *poisoned* by fear and hatred of Muslims.
Photo Credit: CBC

Conversation with an Imam

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 29 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Imam Hassan Guillet came to national attention following the horrific mass murder in a Quebec City mosque.

A young Quebec man, Alexandre Bissonette, walked into the mosque in late January this year, and shot and killed six men, and wounded five others. Guillet gave an impassioned speech saying Bissonette was also a victim saying his mind was poisoned by certain politicians, certain media and certain reporters responsible for poisoning the atmosphere and promoting anti-Muslim sentiment.

He went on to say, the mosque in Quebec has no enemies, seeks no enemies, and asked  simply that the wider Quebec and Canadian society get to know them and that together build a better society.

Recently however, the mosque sought authority to create an Islamic cemetery in a small town near Quebec City, so they wouldn’t have to travel the over 250 kilometres to Laval to bury loved ones in an Islamic cemetery there.  A handful of residents voted against the idea, in fact the referendum was lost by three votes. The mosque later revealed that leading up to the vote it had received some hat mail.

Imam Guillet came to our studio to talk about the situation.

