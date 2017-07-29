Talking about health : RCI’s recent reports on medical breakthroughs in Canada

You want to know more about the latest medical breakthroughs and studies in Canada? Read our recent articles on health and research.
Stroke survivor’s risk lasts longer than was thought: study
By
People who survive a stroke or mini-stroke in Canada are usually followed for about 90 days but new research suggests they are at elevated risk for at least five years... more
A first in Canada: major advance for patients with severe heart problems
By
For those undergoing treatment for heart failure there’s a new advantage in health care treatment. A patient in Montreal has undergone the first operation in Canada in conjunction with a new technology for a Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D). This new CRT-D device is the first which permits its use in conjunction with the valuable diagnostic tool of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)… more
Artificial sweeteners don’t help, may harm, suggests study
By
Artificial sweeteners may be associated with increased weight and a higher incidence of obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular events, according to a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Researchers analysed 37 studies involving more than 400,000 people who use artificial sweeteners…more
Delays in emergency surgery increase risk of death: study
By
Cartilage is the pad that allows smooth joint operation and keeps bones separated from rubbing against each other. But cartilage doesn’t really repair itself very well at all and when damage happens, there’s been mitigated success in surgery to correct it. A new process has great promise and is about to begin clinical trials in several locations including London Ontario… more
A few drops of blood lead to a breakthrough in immunology
By
A newly born child, just weeks old, had a severe auto-immune condition that could not be treated and which led irrevocably to his death. With just a few drops of the child’s blood, researchers led by a team in McGill University and the Research Institute-McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) in Montreal, have painstakingly discovered the cause in a subset of so-called T-cells, and have created a solution that has major disease treatment implications… more
How long is the potential life expectancy of humans?
By
They are called “supercentarians”, those who live to be over 100 years old. They’re few and far between, but a new study says potentially more people could live well beyond 100… more
Potentially huge breakthrough in treating infections
By
Canadian researchers have made what holds promise as an enormous advance in fighting infections. Teams in Toronto (Sick Kids Hospital/U of T) and Montreal combined their skills to develop a way to break through microbial defences, their “biofilm” which has long been a major hurdle in successful treatment of infections… more
Doctors establish pregnancy info website
By
People around the world can now access a new website about pregnancy established by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC). The society has for years published information for its doctor members but an email prompted its director to decide to make information available to everyone... more
1 in 2 Canadians will get cancer: report
By
Almost every second Canadian is expected to be diagnosed with cancer during his or her lifetime, and one in four Canadians will die from the disease, according to a new report by the Canadian Cancer Society… more
Study shows brisk walk may ease a form of dementia
By
A brisk walk appears to improve brain function in people who have cognitive impairment related to diseased blood vessels, according to a recent study. So-called vascular cognitive impairment is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer’s disease... more
Campaign seeks to force drug makers to reveal benefits to doctors
By
Canada’s opiate crisis has given new impetus to efforts to oblige pharmaceutical companies to report all benefits they confer on doctors... more
Uneven help for stroke victims: report
By
The latest report from Heart & Stroke Foundation found “extensive gaps in recovery support and services for Canadians who experience stroke at any age.”… more
Investigation finds a big hike in youth demand for mental health care
By
A joint investigation by the Toronto Star newspaper and the Ryerson School of journalism has found “an unprecedented demand for mental health services among young people.”… more
Early detection of possible dementia: simply walking and talking at the same time
By
It’s a simple test, but it turns out that it’s also a fairly effective one. Patients with mild-cognitive disorder are being asked to walk a short distance while performing a very simple mental task such as naming various animals… more
Summer sun and skin cancer
By
It’s getting much warmer in the northern hemisphere as hot summer-like weather begins. People are shedding sweaters and long-sleeve shirts for lighter attire and are exposing more skin to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation rays. (UVR). Two studies have now shown that the rate of skin cancer, melanoma, continues to rise among Canadians... more
Artificial intelligence may help diagnose tuberculosis in Canada’s remote communities
By
Artificial intelligence systems that have been trained to identify tuberculosis on chest X-rays could help combat the potentially deadly disease in remote areas, particularly in Canada’s northern communities that suffer from high prevalence of TB and have limited access to qualified radiologists, according to a new study... more
Climate change exacerbates mental health problems in Labrador’s Inuit communities
By
Climate change is causing tremendous pain and distress in Inuit communities in northern Labrador, compounding already complex mental health issues caused by the intergenerational trauma of colonization, forced relocation and the legacy of residential schools, according to new Canadian research... more
How to improve Canada’s vaccination rate
By
Recent outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough suggest not enough Canadian children are getting all of their vaccinations and something should be done about it. The estimate is that about 85 per cent of children are fully immunized when that number should be more like 90-95 per cent… more
Leave a Reply