Formula E gets mixed reviews in Montreal

Formula E, or by its official title, the Hydro-Québec Montreal ePrix electric car race, wound down Sunday evening, and while it seems it made some converts in the city that loves Forumla One, the inconvenience many Montrealers endured won’t be soon forgotten.

Mayor Denis Coderre brought the event to the city, paying more than $24 million (Cdn) for the experience.

The weather cooperated with blue skies and perfect temperatures which may have helped the crowds to build slowly.

“It’s not an expense but an investment. It’s all based on the long-term vision.”

Saturday the stands were half-empty but by Sunday afternoon the people had come. There were reports of a lot of “admission wristbands” given out to fill the seats.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, left, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre, and Simon Pillarella – the head of Montréal, c’est électrique! – speak at a news conference after the Formula E race in Montreal. © Radio-Canada

Today, as deconstruction of the race route through the east end of the city continues, Denis Coderre acknowledged there were mistakes made, and that some business owners suffered during the two day event.

Overall, however, the Mayor said “mission accomplished”.

Alejandro Agag, the ​Formula E founder, described the experience, as a “big success, big success.”

“Of the more than 30 races we’ve done across the world … this was one of the best, if not the best,” Agag said at a news conferece today.

“The level of organization and the work that was done here in Montreal was second to none.”

The drivers told him it was the best Formula E circuit they had driven on, he said.

Time will tell what the ultimate effect of the race will be. Denis Coderre faces an election this fall and it remains to be seen whether Montrealers will continue to support his “audacious” plans, or pay him back for the bad traffic.

Coderre clarified that the costs of the event are spread over three years. For 2017, the total expense will be between $4 and $6 million (Cdn).

“It’s not an expense but an investment. It’s all based on the long-term vision.” Coderre told reporters.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, left, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre, and Simon Pillarella – the head of Montréal, c’est électrique! – speak at a news conference after the Formula E race in Montreal. (Radio-Canada)