Lucas Di Grassi of Brazil heads toward the finish line on his way to winning pole position for the Montreal Formula E race, on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Photo Credit: CP / Ryan Remiorz

Formula E gets mixed reviews in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 31 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Formula E, or by its official title, the Hydro-Québec Montreal ePrix electric car race, wound down Sunday evening, and while it seems it made some converts in the city that loves Forumla One, the inconvenience many Montrealers endured won’t be soon forgotten.

Mayor Denis Coderre brought the event to the city, paying more than $24 million (Cdn) for the experience.

The weather cooperated with blue skies and perfect temperatures which may have helped the crowds to build slowly.

“It’s not an expense but an investment. It’s all based on the long-term vision.” 

Saturday the stands were half-empty but by Sunday afternoon the people had come. There were reports of a lot of “admission wristbands” given out to fill the seats.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, left, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre, and Simon Pillarella – the head of Montréal, c’est électrique! – speak at a news conference after the Formula E race in Montreal. © Radio-Canada

Today, as deconstruction of the race route through the east end of the city continues, Denis Coderre acknowledged there were mistakes made, and that some business owners suffered during the two day event.

Overall, however, the Mayor said “mission accomplished”.

Alejandro Agag, the ​Formula E founder, described the experience,  as a “big success, big success.”

“Of the more than 30 races we’ve done across the world … this was one of the best, if not the best,” Agag said at a news conferece today.

“The level of organization and the work that was done here in Montreal was second to none.”

The drivers told him it was the best Formula E circuit they had driven on, he said.

Time will tell what the ultimate effect of the race will be. Denis Coderre faces an election this fall and it remains to be seen whether Montrealers will continue to support his “audacious” plans, or pay him back for the bad traffic.

Coderre clarified that the costs of the event are spread over three years. For 2017, the total expense will be between $4 and $6 million (Cdn).

“It’s not an expense but an investment. It’s all based on the long-term vision.” Coderre told reporters.

Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, left, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, centre, and Simon Pillarella – the head of Montréal, c’est électrique! – speak at a news conference after the Formula E race in Montreal. (Radio-Canada)

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Underground Freedom Train to Emancipation Day in TorontoHistoryFormer foes mark Passchendaele on centenary of bloody WWI battleFormula E gets mixed reviews in MontrealYouTube launches 'Spotlight Canada' Channel: a firstHealth, PoliticsCertain inmates excluded from solitary confinementEducation, HistoryStudents unearth history at ancient fortArts and Entertainment, InternationalToronto film fest to open with Borg/McEnroe filmThe LINK Online Sun. July 30, 2017HealthTalking about health : RCI’s recent reports on medical breakthroughs in CanadaConversation with an Imam

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine