The massive Fortress Louisbourg was built in 1713 to protect access to French colonies and access to valuable fish stocks off the eastern coast of what is now Canada.

The massive Fortress Louisbourg was built in 1713 to protect access to French colonies and access to valuable fish stocks off the eastern coast of what is now Canada.
Photo Credit: Parks Canada

Students unearth history at ancient fort

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 31 July, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Human remains are being unearthed at a graveyard outside the gates of the massive Fortress of Louisbourg on Canada’s Atlantic coast. The graveyard is being eroded by coastal waters so the graves are being dug up, studied for clues about life in the 18th century, and then they will be reburied in a location safe from erosion.

Fortress built for fishing and defence

Louisbourg was built by France in 1713 for two reasons: to secure access to the enormous stock of cod fish off its shores and to guard the shipping lanes to protect the French colonies along the St. Lawrence River. It was big enough that it included a small town. But the French lost control of it to the English in 1758.

The graveyard excavation began last week and is a five-year joint project of the University of New Brunswick and the government agency responsible for this historic site, Parks Canada. The dig has already yielded material that speaks of the era. “For instance, one the skeletons we found here, there were a number of very elaborate buttons,” says David Ebert, a strategic advisor for Parks Canada.

Clues to 18th Century life revealed

“So you can image that this person was laid to rest in some sort of fancy piece of clothing that really spoke to the care and respect and love that the people who were burying him had.”

Much can be learned from how people were buried and what was buried with them, but also from the human remains. There can be clues about age, size, diet, and illnesses.

Listen
Archeology students from the University of New Brunswick are excavating the graveyard.
Archeology students from the University of New Brunswick are excavating the graveyard. © Parks Canada

Out of respect for human remains, Parks Canada policy is to neither keep nor photograph what is unearthed. It will rely on the students and their supervisors to document what they find and describe how it illuminates life at the time.

“It’ll really help us enrich the story here at Louisbourg and help visitors better understand the lives of people who were here,” says Ebert. “That’ll be the biggest legacy of this project.”

This year’s work will go on until August 20th and visitors are allowed to observe it and get information from guides and the archaeology students themselves during weekdays.

Prof. Amy Scott (right) is the project director and supervises students like Jessica Hinton.
Prof. Amy Scott (right) is the project director and supervises students like Jessica Hinton. © Parks Canada
Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Education, History

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Underground Freedom Train to Emancipation Day in TorontoHistoryFormer foes mark Passchendaele on centenary of bloody WWI battleFormula E gets mixed reviews in MontrealYouTube launches 'Spotlight Canada' Channel: a firstHealth, PoliticsCertain inmates excluded from solitary confinementEducation, HistoryStudents unearth history at ancient fortArts and Entertainment, InternationalToronto film fest to open with Borg/McEnroe filmThe LINK Online Sun. July 30, 2017HealthTalking about health : RCI’s recent reports on medical breakthroughs in CanadaConversation with an Imam

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine