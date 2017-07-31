YouTube launches ‘Spotlight Canada’ Channel: a first

YouTube took notice of the popularity of their Canadian stars worldwide and has now brought them all together in one location on a channel called “Spotlight Canada”.

It’s a first for the company, owned by Google, the first channel with a national identity.

‘For Canada by Canadians’

YouTube is a lot more popular with Canadians overall; we spent 30 per cent more time on the search engine this year over last. However, 90 per cent of views originate beyond Canada.

In India, demand for Canadian content was up 230 per cent, and in the U.S. it was up 70 per cent.

Nicole Bell of YouTube Canada described the creation of the channel, in an interview on the CBC’s News Network, as one that is ‘For Canada by Canadians’.

YouTube creators celebrate the launch of ‘YouTube Space Toronto’ on April 26, 2016. © CBC

Mega-stars, like Scarborough, Ontario’s, Lilly Singh, a hilarious mimic, who shares the challenges and the love of a south-east Asian family in the Greater Toronto Area, with a global audience that loyally clicks into her antics daily.

Or JusReign who offers similar fare from a Sikh male perspective. Episodes like driving lessons with your “uncle” are hilarious.

Toronto is also the site of a specialised YouTube studio where talent and ideas are nurtured and featured.