Canadians warned to avoid ‘rogue movers’

With no snow on the ground, this is the time many Canadians choose to move, but the Competition Bureau is warning people to be careful when picking a mover. The independent law enforcement agency says unscrupulous movers most often find victims through ads on websites like Kijiji or Craigslist.

Many people move in summer before school starts and bad weather sets in. © Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

It warns they often quote a low price on the phone saying everything is included but then show up on moving day with a contract that contains unexpected clauses and extra charges. They may even hold a customer’s possessions “hostage” until they pay.

Get it in writing

The Competition Bureau offers tips to avoid fraud. They suggest people check to see if the mover has specific permits or registration, consult their provincial consumer agency to see if there have been complaints about the company, get a written estimate before the move and read it carefully. Finally the agency advises people trust their instincts and “if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”