The public broadcaster has chosen four award-winning journalists to replace its single host on The National.

The public broadcaster has chosen four award-winning journalists to replace its single host on The National.
Photo Credit: CBC

CBC chooses four to host flagship news program

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 1 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The public broadcaster will replace its long-time news anchor Peter Mansbridge with four people who will deliver The National from the cities of Toronto, Vancouver and the nation’s capital, Ottawa. The flagship news program airs on television for one hour starting at 10 pm weekday nights but a CBC statement says it will be all day long, on social and digital platforms.

After almost 20 years hosting the National, Peter Mansbridge retired in July 2017.
After almost 20 years hosting the National, Peter Mansbridge retired in July 2017. © CBC

Award-winning journalists all

The four hosts are award-winning journalists.

Adrienne Arsenault is best known as a foreign correspondent.
Adrienne Arsenault is best known as a foreign correspondent. © Sylvia Thomson/CBC

Adrienne Arsenault is a senior correspondent who has covered some of the biggest breaking news stories around the world. She received an international Emmy for her work covering the Ebola crisis. Her appointment speaks of a CBC tradition of naming hosts who are top-flight reporters. Arsenault will be based in Toronto.

Rosemary Barton is the host of the CBC daily political show, Power & Politics.
Rosemary Barton is the host of the CBC daily political show, Power & Politics. © CBC

Long-time political reporter and host Rosemary Barton will be based in Ottawa and will  continue to provide top coverage of government and political parties.

Andrew Chang has been a reporter and hosted several news programs on radio and television.
Andrew Chang has been a reporter and hosted several news programs on radio and television. © CBC

Andrew Chang has been the host of CBC’s local news in Vancouver and a co-host in Montreal. He has also been a senior reporter and video journalist. He will remain in Vancouver.

: Ian Hanomansing was awarded the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for Best National New Anchor.
: Ian Hanomansing was awarded the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for Best National New Anchor. © CBC

Ian Hanomansing, who was believed by many to be a leading candidate to replace Mansbridge, will have to move from Vancouver to Toronto and, in an opening comment, jokingly asked if anyone knew of an apartment he could rent.  Housing in Canada’s biggest city is notoriously expensive. Hanomansing was awarded the 2016 Canadian Screen Award for Best national New Anchor for his work on CBC’s all-news network out of Vancouver. He has hosted many other programs and worked extensively as a reporter covering major stories.

Why four?

In naming four people, Editor in Chief Jennifer Maguire said managers wanted “a truly national team that represents the country…and excels in the crafts of journalism and storytelling.” She noted the program, The National, broadcasts through six time zones and will be updated each night through to the end of the last edition.

She added that hosts will get into the field regularly to tell original stories. They begin in November.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalOttawa scrambles to investigate reported use of Canadian arms in Saudi crackdownEnvironment, HealthVancouver's dangerous conditionsEnvironment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyGlamping in Canada: some of the best sitesArts and Entertainment, History, International, Science and TechnologyTransatlantic cable commemoration sitesInternationalCanada condemns arrests of Venezuelan opposition leadersSocietyCanadians warned to avoid ‘rogue movers’SocietyCBC chooses four to host flagship news programHealth, SocietyProposed deal on OxyContin is called a ‘betrayal’International, PoliticsCanada condemns Venezuela’s ‘undemocratic’ vote but won’t join U.S. sanctions yetUnderground Freedom Train to Emancipation Day in Toronto

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine