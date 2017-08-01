Glamping in Canada: some of the best sites

Glamping is the word coined somewhere in this new millennium to describe an outdoor experience without the ‘roughing it’ aspect.Or, as is very evident in some of these photos, “glamorous camping”.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, takes a while to get there, but this remote luxury-tent resort is worth the trip by seaplane or half-hour boat ride from Tofino. © CBC / Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

From tree houses in British Columbia to star gazing domes at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick, there are some amazing experiences on offer.

More resorts are developing these glamping options and after The New York Times named Canada its top travel destination for 2017, it will be interesting to see the statistics following this summer season.

Linda Clark, of glamping.com, says the allure of the experience is “the wonderful amenities and adventure close by”.

Clark says Clayoquot Wilderness Resort in British Columbia, an ultra-luxurious place complete with a butler at your service, set the bar for many sites in the United States.

From off-the-grid wifi-free locations to the latest on Netflix, the services are wide and varied as are the prices. Even Parks Canada is accommodating the trend.

Linaya Workman, a site manager for Parks Canada, told CBC News about the construction of “oTENTiks” at the Kathleen Lake campground in Yukon’s Kluane national park,

Workman explained that an oTENTik is a cross between and a tent and a rustic cabin, It features canvas walls, a bear-proof food box, a front porch and a raised wooden floor.

“It’s a canvas tent over a wooden structure,” Workman told CBC. “There are probably over 300 of these throughout National Parks across Canada.”

A timely development in this Sesquicentennial summer when the Canadian government opened access to all the national parks with free passes.

(With files from CBC)