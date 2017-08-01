Glamping in British Columbia can fullfill some of those childhood dreams, like sleeping in the tree house, as businesses come up with new ways to offer comfortable adventures in the wild.
Photo Credit: CBC / Rockwater Secret Cove Resort

Glamping in Canada: some of the best sites

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 1 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Glamping is the word coined somewhere in this new millennium to describe an outdoor experience without the ‘roughing it’ aspect.Or, as is very evident in some of these photos, “glamorous camping”.

Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, takes a while to get there, but this remote luxury-tent resort is worth the trip by seaplane or half-hour boat ride from Tofino. © CBC/Clayoquot Wilderness Resort

From tree houses in British Columbia to star gazing domes at Ridgeback Lodge in New Brunswick, there are some amazing experiences on offer.

More resorts are developing these glamping options and after The New York Times named Canada its top travel destination for 2017, it will be interesting to see the statistics following this summer season.

Linda Clark, of glamping.com, says the allure of the experience is “the wonderful amenities and adventure close by”.

Clark says Clayoquot Wilderness Resort in British Columbia, an ultra-luxurious place complete with a butler at your service, set the bar for many sites in the United States.

Listen

From off-the-grid wifi-free locations to the latest on Netflix, the services are wide and varied as are the prices. Even Parks Canada is accommodating the trend.

Linaya Workman, a site manager for Parks Canada, told CBC News about the construction of “oTENTiks” at the Kathleen Lake campground in Yukon’s Kluane national park

Workman explained that an oTENTik is a cross between and a tent and a rustic cabin, It features canvas walls, a bear-proof food box, a front porch and a raised wooden floor.

“It’s a canvas tent over a wooden structure,” Workman told CBC. “There are probably over 300 of these throughout National Parks across Canada.”

A timely development in this Sesquicentennial summer when the Canadian government opened access to all the national parks with free passes.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Environment, International, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalOttawa scrambles to investigate reported use of Canadian arms in Saudi crackdownEnvironment, HealthVancouver's dangerous conditionsEnvironment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyGlamping in Canada: some of the best sitesArts and Entertainment, History, International, Science and TechnologyTransatlantic cable commemoration sitesInternationalCanada condemns arrests of Venezuelan opposition leadersSocietyCanadians warned to avoid ‘rogue movers’SocietyCBC chooses four to host flagship news programHealth, SocietyProposed deal on OxyContin is called a ‘betrayal’International, PoliticsCanada condemns Venezuela’s ‘undemocratic’ vote but won’t join U.S. sanctions yetUnderground Freedom Train to Emancipation Day in Toronto

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine