OxyContin was aggressively marketed and Purdue Pharma plead guilty in the U.S. to misleading doctors and the public about its risk for addiction.

OxyContin was aggressively marketed and Purdue Pharma plead guilty in the U.S. to misleading doctors and the public about its risk for addiction.
Photo Credit: AP Photo/Toby Talbot/file

Proposed deal on OxyContin is called a ‘betrayal’

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 1 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A Globe and Mail editorial is calling a proposed legal settlement with Purdue Pharma over its painkiller OxyContin “a betrayal of Canadians.”

While this deal would have Purdue pay $20-million now, ten years ago legal action in the U.S. led the company to pay over $600-million. At the time it also pled guilty to criminal charges that it had mislead regulators and the public about the addiction risk associated with use of the opioid.

Drug thought to have sparked opioid crises

Aggressive marketing of OxyContin is believed to have sparked deadly opioid epidemics in Canada and the U.S. There were an estimated 2,458 opioid-related deaths in Canada in 2016 and it looks like that number will increase this year.

The current $20-million settlement would include a payment of $2-million to Canadian provinces, but several doctors and lawyers say that comes nowhere near to compensating them for the health care costs associated with the opioid crisis.

The Globe and Mail says its own research suggests provincial drug plans spent $423.3-million on medications to treat addictions to opioids between 2011 and 2015.

Besides paying for drugs to wean people off opioids, provincial governments have been distributing naloxone to rescue people from overdose death.
Besides paying for drugs to wean people off opioids, provincial governments have been distributing naloxone to rescue people from overdose death. © CBC News

Cost said to be ‘astronomically higher’

“We really, as a society, have to look at the overall effect of this drug on the health of our communities and try to have a much more reasonable attribution of cost,” says Dr. Kieran Moore a regional medical health officer and professor at Queen’s University. He adds that there already exists an opioid injury pyramid that describes all the medical costs associated with each individual opioid death and it could be used to calculate a fairer settlement.

“One death equals around 10 hospitalizations, 32 ED (hospital emergency department) visits, 130 primary care visits—all of which can be quantified as a cost to the taxpayer. And I think we should try to seek financial compensation for that cost which is going to be astronomically higher than the $2-million that we as a society have settled for.”

Listen

Purdue does not admit liability

If it is accepted, this settlement would end a legal battle launched ten years ago by about 1,500 Canadian who became addicted to OxyContin after being prescribed it by their doctors. They could be awarded between $13,000 and $18,000 each. Provinces became involved in the suit and in accepting its terms they would share $2-milliion and not be able to take any further action on this issue.

Purdue says a settlement would in no way be an admission of liability.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Health, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
InternationalOttawa scrambles to investigate reported use of Canadian arms in Saudi crackdownEnvironment, HealthVancouver's dangerous conditionsEnvironment, International, Lifestyle, SocietyGlamping in Canada: some of the best sitesArts and Entertainment, History, International, Science and TechnologyTransatlantic cable commemoration sitesInternationalCanada condemns arrests of Venezuelan opposition leadersSocietyCanadians warned to avoid ‘rogue movers’SocietyCBC chooses four to host flagship news programHealth, SocietyProposed deal on OxyContin is called a ‘betrayal’International, PoliticsCanada condemns Venezuela’s ‘undemocratic’ vote but won’t join U.S. sanctions yetUnderground Freedom Train to Emancipation Day in Toronto

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine