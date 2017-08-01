Vancouver’s dangerous conditions

Vancouver’s smokey skies and record-setting high temperatures are a dangerous combination for many residents.

The images can be beautiful. Even Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was moved to use a reference to Star Wars, and the fictional desert planet when issuing a warning:

“When the sunrise looks like Tatooine, it’s going to be toasty. Find shade, stay hydrated, and know the signs of heat illness!”

The air quality advisory is in effect for the Vancouver area because of smoke and “fine particulate matter” blowing in from the forest fires hundreds of kilometres away.

(With files from CBC)