A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. British Columbia is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season in 60 years.

A wildfire is seen from a Canadian Forces Chinook helicopter as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau views areas affected by wildfire near Williams Lake, B.C., on Monday July 31, 2017. British Columbia is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season in 60 years.
Photo Credit: PC / DARRYL DYCK

British Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 4 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

British Columbia is experiencing its most destructive wildfire season in 60 years, according to officials at B.C. Wildfire service.

Kevin Skrepnek, chief fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, says since April 1, B.C. officials have responded to 861 fires that have burned 4,910 square kilometres of forest, brush and grassland have been torched, making this year the second worst in recorded history in terms of land lost.

Skrepnek said 126 fires are burning across the province, including eight new fires that started Wednesday.

Skrepnek says it is too early to tell whether this year will surpass the 1958 season, when wildfires engulfed more than 8,500 square kilometres.

“2017 season has been extraordinary in many ways and many measures,” Skrepnek said, “in terms of the aggressiveness of the fire behaviour we’re seeing out there, the hot and dry conditions that are persisting across the province that we continue to experience, the large number of fires that started in very short period, in early July, over 200 fires starting in the course of 48 hours, the sheer number of evacuation alerts and orders that have resulted from all of this and as of today the number of hectares that have burned.”

He says the season is far from over, and that August is usually a busy month for fires.

“So this current situation could get worse before it gets better,” Skrepnek said.

A home destroyed by wildfire is seen on the Ashcroft First Nation near Ashcroft, B.C., on Tuesday August 1, 2017.
A home destroyed by wildfire is seen on the Ashcroft First Nation near Ashcroft, B.C., on Tuesday August 1, 2017. © PC/DARRYL DYCK

The B.C. Wildfire Service is also reaching further afield for reinforcements, with negotiations underway to bring in firefighting crews from Australia and New Zealand, possibly as early as next week.

Skrepnek says a forecast change in weather is expected to shift wind patterns and cut back the smoky haze that has settled over much of B.C.’s coast in recent days.

There are currently 6,700 people under evacuation order and another 24,800 under evacuation alert in the province due to the wildfires.

Over 3,800 people and 209 aircraft are involved in efforts to fight the blaze, he said.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News

Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Environment, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Caribbean Carnival takes over TorontoEnvironmentJuly registers fifth lowest Arctic sea ice extent in satellite recordEnvironment, SocietyBritish Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958SocietyCellphone outage hit swaths of Atlantic CanadaSocietyQuebec City Muslims finally get a cemeteryEnvironment, Health, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHeat waves could create global instability: professorEconomyUnemployment dips to lowest rate since 2008Economy, PoliticsCaroline Mulroney Lapham entering politicsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsBottled water companies paying more for Ontario waterSocietyAir Canada jet was closer than believed to near disaster in San Francisco, new images show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine