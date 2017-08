Caribana is one of a host of weekend events that will bring closures, detours and traffic congestion to a number of roads in and around Toronto. © CBC

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival will bring its vibrant rhythms and colours to the streets of Toronto this holiday weekend

For weeks, Toronto Caribbean Carnival events have been happening in different parts of the city, and it all comes together with the signature parade event.

It’s the 50th anniversary of this Caribana, and revellers will be having as good a time as ever, with several generations taking part in many families.