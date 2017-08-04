The number of people working in manufacturing rose by 14,000 in July, the third notable gain in five months, according to Statistics Canada

The number of people working in manufacturing rose by 14,000 in July, the third notable gain in five months, according to Statistics Canada
Photo Credit: PC / Chris Young

Unemployment dips to lowest rate since 2008

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 4 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian economy added nearly 11,000 jobs in July, the eighth consecutive month of growth, as the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in nearly nine years, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The pace of job growth slowed, however, with 10,900 net new positions, down from an increase of 45,300 in June. The number of full-time jobs grew by 35,100, offset by the loss of 24,300 part-time jobs.

The unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent, its lowest level since October 2008 as the number of people looking for work dropped.

Employment increased in Ontario and Manitoba, while it declined in Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador as well as in Prince Edward Island, Statistics Canada said.

July’s figure means the Canadian economy had added more than 387,000 jobs in the past 12 months. That’s the strongest 12-month figure in a decade.

Canada’s employment numbers chart (Statistics Canada)

RBC economist Josh Nye said the average monthly increase of 28,000 jobs in the last twelve months is well above the pace needed to absorb new entrants into the labour force. Strong job gains are consistent with above-trend growth in the economy, he said.

RBC is monitoring a 3.7-per-cent increase in GDP in the second quarter, which would match the previous quarter’s gain and make Canada the growth leader among its G7 peers, Nye said.

TD Bank economist Brian DePratto said the jobs report was a bit of a mixed bag.

“The drop in the unemployment rate was led by fewer Canadians looking for work, although some solace can be taken in that the decline appeared to be led by younger and older individuals, as ‘core’ working age participation remained solid,” DePratto wrote in an analysis note to clients.

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Economy

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Caribbean Carnival takes over TorontoEnvironmentJuly registers fifth lowest Arctic sea ice extent in satellite recordEnvironment, SocietyBritish Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958SocietyCellphone outage hit swaths of Atlantic CanadaSocietyQuebec City Muslims finally get a cemeteryEnvironment, Health, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHeat waves could create global instability: professorEconomyUnemployment dips to lowest rate since 2008Economy, PoliticsCaroline Mulroney Lapham entering politicsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsBottled water companies paying more for Ontario waterSocietyAir Canada jet was closer than believed to near disaster in San Francisco, new images show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine