Census data revealed fewer Canadians are getting married and those that do are older when they say their "I do's"
Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Census reveals social fabric of Canada changing

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 5 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Share

The 2016 Census results released this week, on ‘Families, households and marital status’, had many Canadians talking about some of the interesting findings.

Love and languages

More Canadians are living alone and without children in the home, in part due to the aging population, newly released data from the 2016 census shows. © (Shutterstock

It appears love and language are changing: expressions of love, as in how people mate and with whom and when have changed, and the explosion of languages, with over 200 now spoken in Canada attest to our progressive diversity.

The fact that more people are living alone, the largest proportion, at almost one-third of Canadians living alone, surprised many.

On the other hand, the fastest-growing family arrangement is the multi-generational family, which is also a new development, but perhaps not so surprising.

For Nora Spinks, CEO of the Vanier Institute of the Family, these findings raise some interesting questions: “Are those one-person households of today, the multi-generational home of tomorrow?” she asks.

“So in other words, if you’re in your 60’s or 70’s living alone today, are you likely to become in a multi-generational family down the road, either as a senior providing child-care to your grandchildren, or an 80-90 year-old elder, moving in with their family to receive care, or a combination of the two?

“We need to really understand the stories behind these numbers”

Nora Spinks says, “We need to really understand the stories behind these numbers” before jumping to conclusions, such as assuming people living alone are lonely, or that young people still living with their parents have little choice in the matter economically.

Shannon Kennedy is a wedding planner in Ottawa. In an interview with CBC News Network, she said she had lived alone “in a really cute little bachelorette apartment” for four years, but she “never felt alone”. She said she really enjoyed having the space to herself.

“I think a lot of young entrepreneurs at this time in their lives feel the same way.” Kennedy said.

And while more couples are living common law, more same-sex couples are getting married; three times as many as in 2006, the year after it was legally recognised in Canada.

According to Wedding Bells magazine’s surveys, the average bride is now 30 years old, Kennedy said, which goes along with the finding that more adult children are living with their parents,

In Toronto almost 50 per cent of young adults are still living at home.

Another interesting series of findings concerned language. More Canadians consider themselves bilingual, comfortable in both French and English, which may be linked to the growth of bilingual education across Canada.

And now 200 different languages are spoken in Canadian households. Nora Spinks says more of these languages will carry on into a next generation these days as a result of the social media ties and technological advances that connect people.

In former generations new immigrants were cut off from the family and the language back home. Now with Skype and all the other means, grandparents can talk daily to their children’s children, from anywhere in the world, which helps to develop and keep the language.

Among these languagues, Tagalog, the Filipino language, is one of the fastest growing.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Immigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

One comment on “Census reveals social fabric of Canada changing
  1. Peter Ashcroft says:
    5 August 2017 at 1 h 59 min

    Some people ‘jump the gun’ and marry, divorce band marry again, while others do not find their loving partner throughout their life, and their attitude to love and companionship changes as they get older. I believe true marriage is between a man and a woman.

    Reply
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
EnvironmentWhat is Canada doing to protect the environment? Read RCI’s reportsImmigration & Refuge, Lifestyle, SocietyCensus reveals social fabric of Canada changingCanada funds citizen journalism program to promote peace in Middle East and North AfricaEnvironmentEye on the Arctic: Video ArchiveCaribbean Carnival takes over TorontoEnvironmentJuly registers fifth lowest Arctic sea ice extent in satellite recordEnvironment, SocietyBritish Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958SocietyCellphone outage hit swaths of Atlantic CanadaSocietyQuebec City Muslims finally get a cemeteryEnvironment, Health, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHeat waves could create global instability: professor

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine