What is Canada doing to protect the environment? Read RCI’s reports

Is Canada doing enough to protect the environment? Read RCI’s recent reports on policies, decisions and propositions of the Canadian political and justice systems in issues related to climate change and environmental protection.

© Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press

It's been a three-year battle for the mostly Inuit communities of Baffin Island, but today they've won their battle at the highest court in the land The Supreme Court of Canada has cancelled plans for seismic oil and gas exploration off the coast of Baffin Island, which residents say could potentially harm marine life and their reliance on the fish and animals for sustenance and traditional way of life

© Joshua Pearlman

Canada ranks last among G7 countries when it comes to protecting land and fresh water, according to a report from the non-profit Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS). Only 10.6 per cent of its massive landscape is protected and that is well behind the global average of 15 per cent. It also trails other large countries like China, Brazil and Australia

© Brian Huntington

A huge project set to develop a 900 kilometre gas transmission line and export port on the British Columbia coast has hit a legal roadblock. The provincial government had approved the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Line which would move fracked gas from north-eastern BC to the proposed giant LNG export terminal on Lelu Island near Prince Rupert

© Bryce Hoye/CBC

Scientists and environmentalists have long known that wetlands (marshes, bogs) mitigate climate extremes. They absorb water when there's excess rain, and retain and release water when there's drought. Wetlands are something like a weather "shock absorber". Knowing that however hasn't helped in their preservation from development. A new study seeks to change attitudes towards wetlands, and help in their preservation

© Sima Sahar Zerehi/CBC

Science Minister Kirsty Duncan is going to the North to talk to scientists observing climate change there. A news release says she will witness the impacts of climate change during her visit from July 17 to 21 and "advance her support for northern research programs…that provide the evidence necessary to inform policy decisions about fragile northern environments and ecosystems."

© Alison Ronson/CPAWS

The government has increased staff at national parks to cope with an expected increase in the number of visitors this summer. This year is the 150th anniversary of the confederation of Canada and to celebrate the government has offered free admission to the parks to those who request it.

© Hassan Ammar/AP Photo

Coca-Cola plans to increase the amount of recycled plastic in its bottles sold in the U.K. Absent news of plans to do that in Canada, the group Environmental Defence is calling for better bottle return policies across the country

© Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press

The United Nations' specialized agency that regulates maritime shipping has adopted a Canadian proposal to begin the process of developing rules on mitigating the risks of use of heavy fuel oil (HFO) to power ships operating in Arctic waters

A humpback whale’s tail comes out of the water during a ride on the Les Ecumeurs boat on the St. Lawrence river at Les Escoumins, Quebec, August 13, 2009. © Mathieu Belanger

Environmental groups are blasting the Liberal government's plan to allow oil and gas exploration in a proposed marine protected area off the southwest coast of Newfoundland and Labrador in the Atlantic Ocean

© Matt Medler/Associated Press

In a comprehensive evaluation, a government committee has made many recommendations to update Canada's Environmental Protection Act (CEPA). Environmental groups are generally pleased with the recommendations and urge government to move quickly to adopt them.

… more

© courtesy Shipspotting via CBC

Recently 15 respected Canadian scientists sent a letter to Canadian politicians expressing concern about Canada's current and future marine protected areas. All of the scientists are involved in various ways with marine research

© Aqua Bounty

In a wide ranging review of Canada’s Environmental Protection Act (CEPA) released last week, many recommendations were made for changes to the Act which has remained basically unchanged since 1999.

Among them were recommendations regarding the introduction of genetically modified organisms, excluding plants… more

© Roberta Franchuk/Pembina Institute

.. more

© PC / Eduardo Lima/Canadian Press

Canadian scientists have discovered how forests reduce the amount of surface ozone pollution by up to half, creating a new way for much more accurate air quality forecasts worldwide

© Environmental Defence/NDP

The group Environmental Defence is lauding the Canadian government for banning microbeads in personal care products. These tiny plastic pieces pollute water and choke wildlife. They are used as abrasives in products like body washes and toothpaste, replacing substances like oatmeal and ground nutshells that were used in the past