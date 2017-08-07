Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to Vancouver’s west end to watch the Pride parade.

Photo Credit: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Parade caps week of gay rights events in Vancouver

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 7 August, 2017 , 1 Comment ↓

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to the west coast city of Vancouver yesterday for the city’s 39th Pride parade.  It capped a week of street parties, free films and many other community events with an emphasis on equality, diversity and inclusion.

Some revelers wore elaborate masks and costumes to the Vancouver Pride Parade.
The newly-elected premier of the province of British Columbia marched in the parade decked out in rainbow sneakers. CBC reports the mayor of Vancouver Gregor Robertson launched the week’s events saying “pride is great opportunity to celebrate a strong and vibrant Vancouver.

Several Canadian cities hold parades and other gay pride events at varying times of the year.

© Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
British Columbia Premier John Horgan cavorted in rainbow sneakers before joining the parade.
One comment on “Parade caps week of gay rights events in Vancouver
  1. Rene Albert says:
    7 August 2017 at 18 h 21 min

    I really don’t care if Canadian politicians participate in Pride parades….cause everyone knows they are doing it mostly for political reasons!

    As for the parades themselves they are usually in bad taste, and do absolutely nothing to increase acceptance of the LBGTQ movements. Plus its ironic they won’t accept certain groups to participate in their parades, when they strive to become more accepted in society…I believe that’s called two-faced!

