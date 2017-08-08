North American Bridge Championship play underway in Toronto last week. Organizers say more than 5000 people attended.
Photo Credit: CBC / Malone Mullin

Bridge Championships a draw for the many committed players

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 8 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Bridge, the card game, brought more than 5,000 people to Toronto last week for the North American Bridge Championships.

Montreal-based Steve Merovitz, who teaches the game, was there.

He and his wife, Ellen Moss, took part in the events, at different levels, as Ellen is relatively new to the game.

Listen

He says players came from around the world and the competiton is intense.

“Our Canadians are pretty good; we’re not considered number one, but we are considered always a threat to do well”

Steve Merovitz is a “Ruby Life Master” bridge player, a designation that was a recent development, and one that Merovitz self-deprecatingly says, is a long way from the top.

“It would take me five lifetimes to climb that high”, he says, adding that he plays for the sheer joy of the game.”What’s more important is going out, playing well and enjoying the game.”

 “It has, at least for me, an endless fascination”

Bridge duo extraordinaire, Kamel Fergani (left) and Frederic Pollack last summer, leading after day one, second after the first final session, were back in first at the buzzer in the Wernher Open Pairs © CBF

It’s an interesting evolution since, as a boy, he couldn’t stand the game.

His mother and her sisters and the in-laws would get together and play bridge every Saturday night as he was growing up.

“My mother and her sisters, being of good Polish stock, were extremely feisty girls, and they would yell and scream and argue and it was such chaos there that I just couldn’t stand being in the same room as them when they were playing bridge.”

The sisters played together for sixty years.

Eventually his brother-in-law took some cards out, and when Steve Merovitz began to play, the game held a different allure.

Merovitz describes Bridge as an intellectually challenging pursuit, similar to chess, but with a social dimension that is an added bonus.

“You have a partner, and you have to learn how to communicate in this limited Bridge language, and every partnership is different, every partnership develops there own peculiar languages and concepts…  it has, at least for me, an endless fascination.”

Kamel Fergani and Frederic Pollack are one of Canada’s best men’s partnerships. And Eric Kokish, one of the great players, is now one of the best coaches in the world.

“Even the best players in the world, have coaches

Like other professional sports Merovitz says, “even the best players in the world have coaches”.

Now in his retirement, Steve Merovitz is enjoying sharing the game with others. Teaching puts his strong conviction about bringing new people into the game, into action.

After all, as he tells me, the average age of bridge players now, is 72.

But at cottages and camps and wherever famiies are gathered across Canada this summer, there are senior generations teaching the younger generation what the game of Bridge is all about.

Maybe that’s why they call it Bridge!

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Education, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Society, SportsWorld Dwarf Games underway in Guelph, OntarioArts and Entertainment, International, LifestyleDrake takes Toronto with new store and great showHealthPlaying action video games may be bad for your brain, study findsArts and Entertainment, Education, International, SocietyBridge Championships a draw for the many committed playersInternationalEXCLUSIVE: New video purports to show Canadian LAVs being used in Saudi crackdownAnimalsTraffic stopped for mass migration of tiny toadsHealthPrison guards exposed to fentanyl overdoseHealth, SocietyPilot project dispenses free sunscreen in Toronto parksArts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, SocietyJack Rabinovitch, founder of the Giller Prize, diesHistory, Immigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsMuslims in Quebec City get their cemetery

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine