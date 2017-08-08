Traffic stopped for mass migration of tiny toads

Tens of thousands of tiny western toads are migrating through Lost Lake Park in western Canada. The Resort Municipality of Whistler has taken several measures to try to protect this species of special concern for the next two to four weeks.

An access road and parking lot have been closed to all vehicle traffic and a food truck has been temporarily moved. Visitors to the park can still get into the park but they must walk and if they are on bikes, they must dismount and walk through toad migration routes marked by signs. There are also fences and an underpass at one of the busy parts of the road.

Volunteers are careful to not directly touch the toads which could be harmed by chemicals and oils on human skin. © Jacy Schindel/CBC

Human touch can harm toads

The municipality invites people to observe the migration from Lost Lake to the surrounding forest. But it warns them to not touch the toads because oils and chemicals on human hands can damage their skin. There are volunteers and naturalists to provide plastic cups, gloves and information for those who want to help toads cross paved trails and roads.

At peak times, an estimated 1,800 toads cross a beach trail every hour and observers see between 35,000 and 40,000 toads make the trip every year. They have been observing the migration since 2005.