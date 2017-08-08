World Dwarf Games underway in Guelph, Ontario

The World Dwarf Games are happening in the city of Guelph, about 90 kilometres northwest of Toronto.

This is the seventh edition of the games that welcome all “short-statured athletes with dwarfism from all over the world, from 4-99 years old, to participate,” according to the event’s website.

We’ll tell you more about the events and the results, and 9 year-old Brooklyn Wolfrey, from Rigolet, Labrador, who is competing.

“They’re little people like me and I get to play with them,” Wolfrey, told CBC’s Labrador Morning.

Desiree Wolfrey, the nine-year-old’s mother. said, “It’s great because in Rigolet there’s no one else that’s a dwarf like Brooklyn,”

“So once she gets to meet other people like her, she feels more comfortable, more at home, and it gives her a feeling like she’s not alone.”

(With files from CBC)