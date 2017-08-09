Fire destroyed a home leaving the stove sitting among the remains of the structure in the wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation near Ashcroft, B.C.
Fires burning in B.C. slowed by long-awaited rain

By Carmel Kilkenny
Forest-fires burning in many parts of British Columbia may be slowed down this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers starting Saturday night and into Sunday, over most of southern B.C. and the Interior, including the areas hardest hit by the wildfires.

“It could go a long way in clearing some of the smoke that’s been lingering across a lot of the province”

Fire crews assess and fall dangerous trees in the Verdant Creek area near the Alberta border and a crucial highway. © CP/Parks Canada-M.Kinley

The region has seen hardly a drop of rain in almost two months.

B.C. Wildfire spokesman Kevin Skrepnek was not optimistic when he spoke with CBC News.

“Given that it’s coming with wind, it may not bring the salvation we’re hoping for,” Skrepnek said.

“It’s not going to be a [wildfire] season ending event by any stretch of the imagination.”

“Being able to really accurately forecast rain is a bit of a wildcard,” he said.

“In terms of how much rain, where it’s going to fall and how long it’s going to linger for is certainly up in the air. It might put a dent in the situation, but maybe only in certain areas.” according to Skrepnek.

While any rain is welcome, the conditions could bring an increased chance of lightning, which is a concern.

“It’s better than more of the same and it could go a long way in clearing some of the smoke that’s been lingering across a lot of the province,” he said.

More than 600,000 hectares of land in British Columbia have been consumed by wildfire this summer, making it the second worst wildfire season in the province since records started being kept.

(With files from CBC and Parks Canada)

