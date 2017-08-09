UNICEF Canada educating refugee children in Jordan

UNICEF Canada is grateful for the generosity of Canadians and the Canadian government in supporting their work around the world, but particularly for the refugees out of Syria.

Now five million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

Rob Jenkins is the head of UNICEF in Jordan. He says the Syrian refugee situation is unparalleled.

An ominous threshold was crossed recently with the news that there are now five million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries, an astounding number of displaced people, with the children now being referred to as ‘the lost generation’.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson with UNICEF Jordan Country representative Robert Jenkins visit the main market street called the Champs Elysees during a visit to a Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan on Nov 7, 2016. © UNICEF/UN038479/Herwig

The civil war in Syria has ravaged the country for six years, so many young Syrians have no memory of anything but violence and insecurity.

In Jordan 650,000 Syrians are registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in five refugee camps, three official, and two temporary.

200 double-shift schools in operation; the day shift, and then the evening shift of classes

Rob Jenkins says the government in Jordan has demonstrated an amazing level of generosity.

“The ministry of education in particular has made a very bold step of committing to providing learning opportunities for all children that are currently living in Jordan, regardless of their nationality” Jenkins says.

They have welcomed the refugee children into their education system both within the refugee camps and within the country’s own system.

In order to accommodate all the children there are 200 double-shift schools in operation; the day shift, and then the evening shift of classes.

UNICEF has 19 partners involved in an initiative called “No Lost Generation”.

“UNICEF and partners are focusing to prevent a lost generation by enabling continued access to learning, education, ideally in formal schools… within Syria, but also in neighbouring countries to bear the burden of the additional refugees that are entering the school system, we strengthen the neighbouring countries to provide education.” Jenkins said.

And he says they’re focusing as well on the protection of kids,

“Because children have been directly affected by the crisis we need to prioritise support to protection services, psycho-social support, and other forms of support so children can be successful.”