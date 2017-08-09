Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau visits a Makani Centre in Jordan, a place that takes special care of the educational and social needs of Syrian-refugee children.
Photo Credit: UNICEF

UNICEF Canada educating refugee children in Jordan

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

UNICEF Canada is grateful for the generosity of Canadians and the Canadian government in supporting their work around the world, but particularly for the refugees out of Syria.

Now five million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries

Rob Jenkins is the head of UNICEF in Jordan. He says the Syrian refugee situation is unparalleled.

Listen

An ominous threshold was crossed recently with the news that there are now five million Syrian refugees in neighbouring countries, an astounding number of displaced people, with the children now being referred to as ‘the lost generation’.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson with UNICEF Jordan Country representative Robert Jenkins visit the main market street called the Champs Elysees during a visit to a Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan on Nov 7, 2016. © UNICEF/UN038479/Herwig

The civil war in Syria has ravaged the country for six years, so many young Syrians have no memory of anything but violence and insecurity.

In Jordan 650,000 Syrians are registered with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in five refugee camps, three official, and two temporary.

 200 double-shift schools in operation; the day shift, and then the evening shift of classes

Rob Jenkins says the government in Jordan has demonstrated an amazing level of generosity.

“The ministry of education in particular has made a very bold step of committing to providing learning opportunities for all children that are currently living in Jordan, regardless of their nationality” Jenkins says.

They have welcomed the refugee children into their education system both within the refugee camps and within the country’s own system.

In order to accommodate all the children there are 200 double-shift schools in operation; the day shift, and then the evening shift of classes.

UNICEF has 19 partners involved in an initiative called “No Lost Generation”.

“UNICEF and partners are focusing to prevent a lost generation by enabling continued access to learning, education, ideally in formal schools… within Syria, but also in neighbouring countries to bear the burden of the additional refugees that are entering the school system, we strengthen the neighbouring countries to provide education.” Jenkins said.

And he says they’re focusing as well on the protection of kids,

“Because children have been directly affected by the crisis we need to prioritise support to protection services, psycho-social support, and other forms of support so children can be successful.”

Share
Posted in Education, Immigration & Refuge

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society, SportsWorld Dwarf Games 2017 in Guelph, OntarioFires burning in B.C. slowed by long-awaited rainEducation, Immigration & RefugeUNICEF Canada educating refugee children in JordanInternationalCanada to deploy up to 20 police officers to IraqImmigration & RefugeCanadian military builds camp to house asylum seekers near U.S. borderScience and TechnologyPassword advice changes, made easier to followEnvironment, HealthNoxious giant hogweed plant spreading in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsNorth Korea says it’s released imprisoned Canadian pastorSociety, SportsWorld Dwarf Games underway in Guelph, OntarioArts and Entertainment, International, LifestyleDrake takes Toronto with new store and great show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine