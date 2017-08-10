Experts at Ocearch tagged Hilton off South Carolina in March and have been tracking his movements.

Experts at Ocearch tagged Hilton off South Carolina in March and have been tracking his movements.
Photo Credit: CBC/Ocearch

Great white sharks visit Nova Scotia

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 10 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Great white sharks do periodically travel in Canadian waters but thanks to tagging efforts, more people know that two are now visiting off the shores of Nova Scotia.

Great whites are the largest predatory fish in the world averaging 4.5 metres long and weighing up to 2,268 kg. They like to eat large mammals, but humans are not their preferred item on the menu, apparently.

Hilton was fitted with a satellite tag.
Hilton was fitted with a satellite tag. © CBC/Ocearch

Hilton and Pumpkin come by for a visit

A 600-kg shark named Hilton was tagged by the research group Ocearch off South Carolina, U.S.  in March. Transmissions show it has been making its way north along the coast of the province of Nova Scotia, most recently visiting Mahone Bay on the south shore.

In late July, another great white shark, a smaller female known as Pumpkin, was detected on the north shore. It could be that love is in the air, or water, although not much is known about mating, travel and feeding habits.

Pumpkin is about half the weight of Hilton and a female.
Pumpkin is about half the weight of Hilton and a female. © CBC/Ocearch

Food could be the attraction

It is likely that Hilton is coming closer to shore than usual following an overabundance of mackerel and it’s believed Pumpkin has been feasting on seals on the other side in Mahone Bay.

Canadian Press reports that some friends cancelled their usual skurfing date yesterday. They decided that riding a surfboard towed by a motorboat might not be the best idea right now. That might have to do with the up to 300 serrated teeth great whites are known to have.

People are still going to the beach.
People are still going to the beach. © CBC

Fears could be overblown

However, it appears no one has died from a shark attack in Canadian waters. That could be because most local sharks are not the kind that eat large mammals and the water is usually so cold that not many people swim in it.

Besides that, experts say great white shark attacks are greatly overblown. They mostly like to eat sea lions, seals, small toothed whales, sea turtles, and carrion. National Geographic notes most attacks by them on humans “are not fatal, and new research finds that great whites, who are naturally curious, are ‘sample biting’ then releasing their victims rather than preying on humans.” It acknowledges however that this may not be a comforting distinction.

Although there are no solid numbers, great white shark populations are decreasing dramatically and they are considered a vulnerable species.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Animals

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Top woman lumberjack: Kelly Bowness of P.E.IEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologySolar power growth good news for Canada's mining industryInternational, PoliticsCanadian diplomat in Cuba treated for ‘unusual symptoms’Environment, Science and TechnologyCanadian scientists explore seamounts off British Columbia’s coastInternational, Politics, SocietyClinton family coming to Eastern TownshipsAnimals, EnvironmentProgram offers spectacular nature to Canadians, the worldAnimalsGreat white sharks visit Nova ScotiaInternationalTrudeau confirms release of ailing Canadian pastor imprisoned in North KoreaSocietyPolice look for bikers who mobbed Toronto highwaysInternational, Society, SportsWorld Dwarf Games 2017 in Guelph, Ontario

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine