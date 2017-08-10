Police look for bikers who mobbed Toronto highways

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public to help them find dozens of people involved in motorcycle mobs that blocked several public highways in the Toronto area last Sunday afternoon. The action caused traffic delays and prompted angry calls to police from motorists. Toronto is Canada’s largest city with the busiest highways.

The bikers rode in a pack, pulled stunts and stopped altogether at one point getting off their bikes to dance. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt made several appearances on television and online to say there was no excuse for bikers to “hijack our highways.”

Police are asking the public for videos, photos and information. © Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/Twitter

‘Riders jeopardized…safety of all road users”

A police news release appealed for witnesses to come forward and provide videos, photos and any information that would help them find and charge motorcyclists who were involved. “The actions of these riders jeopardized the safety of all road users by increasing the risk of collisions, as well as frustrating drivers which may lead to road rage incidents,” the release said.

The bikers could face charges including dangerous driving, criminal negligence and several traffic-related offences.