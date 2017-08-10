Program offers spectacular nature to Canadians, the world

A new program is offering some of the greatest examples of Canada’s varied natural areas for people to visit in person or online. The Nature Conservancy of Canada acquires and preserves parcels of land across the country and is encouraging people to explore many of them.

Called Nature Destinations, the program now offers twenty special locations and plans to expand that to 50 by the year 2020. A dedicated website provides detailed information about each one, interactive maps and clear directions on how to get there. It also uses footage from drones, 360 degree video, maps and other features to bring the experience to those who cannot visit in person.

Nova Scotia’s Gaff point has a dynamic ocean view backed by impressive cliffs. © Doug Van Hemessen

From deep canyons to rich estuaries

The westernmost site features a trail though the world’s oldest cottonwood trees in the province of British Columbia. Another features hikes and explanations through dramatic canyons in the badlands of Alberta. In the east there are coastal estuaries and islands for visitors to paddle through. Many of the destinations are close to urban centres and offer opportunities to explore, watch and learn about wildlife.

“My fondest hope is that it provides meaningful opportunities to bring the outside into their lives,” says Erica Thompson, national director of conservation engagement at the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

She says there is a worldwide movement to inspire a love of nature, and research says experiencing nature is good for mitigating stress and good for children.

“At the same time there’s also recognition that to have healthy natural environments, people need to care about them. And to care about them, I believe we need to experience them personally.” And that is exactly what this program aims to help people do.

Ontario’s Backus Woods is in the heart of the Carolinian life zone, an area that provides habitat for nearly 25 per cent of Canada’s endangered species. © Neil Ever Osborne